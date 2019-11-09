WWE News: Update On Jeff Hardy’s WWE Future Amid Current Legal Troubles

Jeff Hardy suffered a knee injury back in April that required him to have surgery, but he’s expected to be cleared to wrestle again this month. However, WWE doesn’t have any plans to bring “The Charismatic Enigma” back into the fold anytime soon.

Citing Fightful Select, PWMania reports that the former World Champion is currently taking care of his personal issues, which are preventing him from making his in-ring comeback for the time being. Hardy’s troubles have been well documented in recent months, and they haven’t been resolved yet.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, Hardy was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. North Carolina police officers pulled him over after catching him leaving a liquor store, where it was discovered that he had blood on his nose following an alleged fight with his wife.

Hardy’s recent arrest marked his second brush with the law for an alcohol-related event in 2019. The 42-year-old was also arrested for being intoxicated in public back in July, but he was released on the same day after paying a $200 fine.

WWE hasn’t disciplined Hardy for his recent misdemeanors, but the company will be keeping an eye on his upcoming court hearing before they make a decision about his future. According to a recent report from PWInsider, he has a court date for the October DWI charge scheduled for December 5.

Hardy’s situation has caused some friction within his family as well. As The Inquisitr previously noted, his wife got into a heated Twitter argument with Matt Hardy’s spouse, after his brother made comments about his Jeff’s recent troubles. According to Jeff’s wife, they had no business commenting on their affairs.

As documented by Popculture, this year’s alcohol offenses weren’t isolated incidents for Hardy. He has a history of substance abuse that’s led to him getting in trouble with the law and losing jobs.

Back in 2003, WWE gave him an ultimatum: go to rehab or find another job. Hardy refused treatment at the time and subsequently left the company for TNA, but he did return for a short stint in 2006.

In 2009, however, he was arrested on three counts of drug trafficking charges. While he managed to avoid any serious jail time, he was given a $100,000 fine and forced to complete 30 days of community service.

Hardy’s latest scandals are far from his worst encounters with the law, but he is a repeat offender who’s been given more chances than most WWE superstars.