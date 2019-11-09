Sharon Stone Recreates ‘Basic Instinct’ Scene, Recalls Removing Underwear For Life-Changing Moment

Sharon Stone talked about the scene that change her life at the 'GQ' Men of the Year Awards.

Sharon Stone recreated one of her most famous movie scenes while accepting GQ‘s Woman of the Year award on Thursday night. As reported by People, she also talked about how the simple act of uncrossing her legs in Basic Instinct profoundly changed her life.

Sharon Stone, 61, rocked a minidress for her big moment onstage at GQ‘s Men of the Year Awards in Berlin, Germany. Catherine Trammel, the murderous femme fatale character that Stone played in Basic Instinct, also rocked a revealing minidress for her most memorable scene in the 1992 movie. However, Catherine wore white when she made a roomful of cops sweat, whereas Sharon took the awards ceremony stage in a sparkly little black dress.

The revealing garment featured a plunging V neck that showed off her flawless décolletage. The striking actress completed her sexy ensemble with a pair of black stilettos and dark pantyhose, and she wore her short blond hair slicked back.

Sharon began her acceptance speech by saying that she was going to answer one of the questions that she gets asked most often during interviews. But before she did this, she had Billy Porter bring out a chair so that she could sit down. She kept her shapely legs firmly pressed together once she was seated.

“Some years ago, I was sitting on a soundstage and my director said, ‘Can you hand me your underpants? Because we’re seeing them in the scene, and you shouldn’t have underpants on,” Stone recalled.

According to the actress, she was promised that the Basic Instinct crew wouldn’t see anything, and she agreed to remove her underwear for the movie’s now-famous interrogation scene. The camera was positioned in front of her when it was filmed, giving viewers a view up her skirt when she uncrossed her legs.

“I didn’t know that this moment would change my life,” Sharon said of the scene.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images for GQ Germany

After she shared her short anecdote, Sharon Stone instructed everyone in the audience to put their feet flat on the floor like hers were. She then asked them to “join me in a moment that changed my life.”

“Ready, set, go,” she said as she crossed her legs.

“Do you feel empowered?” she asked. “Maybe not. Let’s do it again.”

As she addressed the audience, she uncrossed her legs and crossed them again on the opposite side.

“Each and every one of you is going to have a moment like mine,” Sharon said. “A moment that changes your life. One you might be aware of when it’s happening, and one you might not. You’re going to have one if you haven’t already.”

Her words included a warning about how these moments will lead to “difficult questions,” and she told everyone listening that it’s up to them to decide how to react to these potentially life-altering opportunities and the fallout from them.

“I’ll tell you what I did with mine,” Stone said as she uncrossed and crossed her legs again. “I respected it, and I would suggest that you all do the same.”

“Because we have every right to be powerful in whatever form of sexuality we choose to have. And no one is allowed to take that away from you.”

She ended her passionate speech with a few more empowering words. The actress also thanked GQ for honoring her, saying there was a time when she was considered “a joke.” You can check out her full acceptance speech and her Basic Instinct reenactment below.

While Sharon Stone might be best known for a scene involving the lower half of her body, The Inquisitr previously reported that the stunning sexagenarian wowed her fans by posing topless in Vogue Portugal earlier this year.

In her interview with the magazine, she said that she was “sick” of talking about Basic Instinct, stating that there are “so many other valuable things to discuss.”