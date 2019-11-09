Jessica Biel Sizzles In Sports Bra From Her New Capsule Collection With Gaiam

Actress Jessica Biel tantalized her 8.1 million Instagram followers recently with a sizzling sports bra snap in which she flaunted her body while also promoting a new capsule collection she has with the wellness brand Gaiam.

In the shot, Biel wore a black sports bra that dipped low in the front and showed off her chiseled abs. She paired the athletic top with some high-waisted leggings that likewise clung to her toned curves. Biel added a bit of style to the look by tossing a gray sweater over it, unzipped to flaunt her insane body. She finished off the look with a black baseball cap.

However, Biel wasn’t coming straight from the gym in the shot. Her makeup was minimal yet accentuated her natural beauty flawlessly, and her hair was artfully tousled. The photo was taken in front of some kind of neutral gray backdrop and Biel was posing for the camera.

As she clarified in the caption of the post, the look she was rocking in the snap was from a new capsule collection she has with Gaiam. However, Biel decided to have a little bit of fun with it, adding some humor to the announcement. She juxtaposed the posed and stunning shot with a more casual caption for a spot-on post that likely brightened her followers’ Friday.

Gaiam has an entire Instagram story highlight on their page advertising the JBxGaiam collection that Biel worked on with them. The brand even shared a few snaps of regular fans wearing some of the pieces while they got their sweat on.

Biel’s followers couldn’t get enough of the toned actress, and the post quickly racked up over 59,500 likes, including a like from fellow actress Jennifer Aniston. Many of her followers showered her with compliments in the comments section of the post.

“This woman is too beautiful,” one fan said.

“Wow! Totally slamming girl,” another follower commented.

“I’d be shirtless 100% of the time if I looked like you, @jessicabiel,” a third Instagram user added.

Comedian, author and host Chelsea Handler also chimed in on the post.

“Yeah, baby. @benbrunotraining will try and take the credit for this,” Handler wrote, tagging the personal trainer who is responsible for whipping Biel into shape and helping her sculpt her fit body.

Though Biel looks stunning in this snap, she’s also not afraid to have a little fun with her ensembles. For Halloween this year, as The Inquisitr reported, Biel opted to dress up as her husband, Justin Timberlake, complete with his hair from decades past.