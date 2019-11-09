‘Grown-ish’, ‘Good Trouble’ & ‘The Bold Type’ Get Official Premiere Dates At Freeform

Freeform has just announced official premiere dates for several of its popular television shows, including Grown-ish, Good Trouble, and The Bold Type, according to a report from Deadline.

Season 2B of The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble will kick things off on Wednesday, January 15, with the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish following on Thursday, January 16. The next week will bring Season 4 of The Bold Type, which is expected to air on Thursday, January 23.

Here are synopses and cast information for all three Freeform series:

Good Trouble

“The Coterie residents are dealing with the consequences of their personal and professional decisions and realize that sometimes standing up for what you believe in comes at a price,” Deadline outline.

The second half of Season 2 will pick up with Callie, played by Maia Mitchell, and her sister Mariana, played by Cierra Ramirez, struggling to repair their relationship after Callie discovered Mariana had been making fun of her behind her back. After the betrayal, Callie decided to move in with her boyfriend and leave the “Coterie Biatches” behind.

And speaking of the ladies of the Coterie, this season, Alice, played by Sherry Cola, finds herself trying to balance her stand-up career with her love life, Davia, played by Emma Hunton, learns the education system may be more broken than she originally thought, and Malika, played by Zuri Adele, ends up facing legal consequences from her protesting.

As for the men of the series, Dennis, played by Josh Pence, will finally find a new outlet to manage his depression and Gael, played by Tommy Martinez, manages to reignite his creative spark.

Grown-ish

This Freeform series is a spinoff of ABC’s Black-ish, and follows the college journey of eldest Johnson daughter Zoey, played by Yara Shahidi, and her group of friends, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“The gang returns as confident, eager, and seasoned upper-classmen, with Zoey, her girls, and Vivek moving into an off-campus home, ready to take on the school year. They quickly realize that they have been mistaken about the disillusionment of adulthood, with real-life problems coming for them, including student loans, work/ life balance and, of course, messy breakups.”

The Bold Type

In Season 4, Jane will face tough choices living with her BCRA-1 status. Sutton and Richard will be trying their best to make their long-distance relationship last, while Sutton struggles to move her career forward; Kat is more determined than ever to make the most of her platform at Scarlet and copes with past regrets.

The Bold Type stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Melora Hardin.

The network also announced January premiere dates for a previously announced Party of Five reboot and new comedy, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay. Party of Five will be available for a pre-linear sneak peek on Hulu, Freeform.com, and the Freeform app beginning Wednesday, January 1, then officially launch on Wednesday, January 8.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will also make its debut on Wednesday, January 8.