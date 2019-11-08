Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Finds Herself In Mortal Danger

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 11, bring a big surprise between Adam and Victor as they discuss Connor visiting Hope’s farm. Plus, Chelsea finds herself in mortal danger.

Victor (Eric Braeden) surprises Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Since Victor owns Hope’s farm now, Adam wants to get permission from his father to take Connor (Judah Mackey) there. Victor is completely fine with the idea, and he even seems a little excited for Connor to see his initials carved in the tree. Victor also gives Connor his pocket knife to add his own initials to the tree.

One thing that leaves The Mustache stunned, though, is that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) would allow Adam to take Connor so far away. In addition, when he learns that the whole thing was Chelsea’s idea, Victor smells a rat. Adam also knows that Chelsea is hiding something, but he’s not sure what. One thing they both know is that Chelsea is not telling them the truth, and it is worrisome, especially considering that Connor could be in danger due to Chelsea’s choices. Neither Adam nor Victor can protect the little boy if they don’t even know what they’re up against.

Meanwhile, Chelsea finds herself in danger. She’s desperately trying to handle Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) without involving Nick (Joshua Morrow) or Adam. Sure, she included Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart), but apparently, they weren’t risking much since Simon isn’t really threatening to hurt them. On the contrary, Simon wants to hurt Chelsea and to do it, he’ll go after Connor. It doesn’t make much sense that she wouldn’t let Nick and Adam know what’s up, but when the chips are down, Chelsea always finds herself relying on her con artist past. Plus, she doesn’t want to cause Nick trouble with his campaign for city council.

Even so, things quickly spiral out of control for Chelsea, and she’s no longer able to keep a lid on the situation. Not only does Adam get involved with the whole mess when he stops by The Grand Phoenix with Connor to say goodbye to Chelsea, but Abby (Melissa Ordway) gets roped in as well. The walls close in on Simon, and he tries to take both Chelsea and Abby hostage, but Adam isn’t willing to leave the hotel without his family.

Plus, Chance Chancellor (Donny Boaz) is involved in the whole situation with Simon, so things are bound to get crazy in Genoa City as next week begins.