Sofia Vergara Flaunts Her Curves In Tight Leopard-Print Dress While In Paris

Sofia Vergara‘s most recent Instagram photos show she and husband Joe Manganiello enjoying themselves at a Parisian restaurant. In the photo caption, Vergara shouts out to acclaimed Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse. It is likely that the gorgeous couple is dining at one of Ducasse’s many businesses operating in the City of Love.

Vergara is wearing a form-fitting leopard-print dress that accentuates her bodacious curves. A simple pair of black peep-toe pumps accent her long legs. Vergara accessorizes with layered gold necklaces, each with several teardrop pendants.

Manganiello is dashing in an all-black ensemble and a little bling on his wrist. He keeps his hair styled in a casual look and maintains some of his trademark salt-and-pepper facial scruff.

The first photo shows the glamorous couple sitting down at their table beneath a massive crystal chandelier dripping in decadence. In the second, viewers can see Vergara’s dress clinging to her body in all the right places as she and Manganiello stand beside one another.

The Modern Family actress opted for a simple hairstyle during her Parisian night out. Her long hair is sleek and straightened, framing her face, which is made up in an alluring evening look.

Tonight’s post is one of many from the star’s Instagram feed over the past week. The Inquisitr previously reported on a different date night from the couple’s romantic vacation.

Fans in the comment section of Vergara’s post have shared their glee at seeing the handsome couple together once again. Some users expressed their wishes for the couple to vacation closer to them.

“You guys SO fit in Paris,” one fan gushed, adding a heart emoji.

“Seriously gorgeous couple enjoy Pareeee! Of course you know Edinburgh is just as beautiful (I live here),” another user added hopefully.

A third user seems to have spotted the two at the restaurant and claims they were at the Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée. Based on photos of the restaurant’s interior, it appears to be an accurate assumption.

“Waow you look both stunning.. Hope you had a great time at the plaza athénée…. and thank you,” they commented.

Today has been a busy day for the couple, who are currently enjoying almost five years of marital bliss. Vergara also shared a loving picture of the two at the Louvre Museum earlier today.

Many of Vergara’s fans and admirers have been lapping up the fantastic photos she’s been sharing.

“So cute to see you both being regular tourists… sneakers cha cha,” a fan remarked.