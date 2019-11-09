Carrie Underwood Is ‘City Chic’ In Skintight Leggings As She Stares Out A Window

Carrie Underwood looked absolutely beautiful in a pair of skingtight black leggings for her latest Instagram update on Friday evening.

Carrie stunned in the workout pants, made from stretchy material. She opted to pair the bottoms with a comfy-looking, white long-sleeved shirt. Both items — which she deemed as “chic” in the caption of the snap — came from her CALIA by Carrie fashion line, which makes workout clothing and casual essentials.

The country music superstar had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and flowed over her shoulders. She went jewelry free, except for her large diamond wedding ring from husband Mike Fisher.

Carrie also wore a full face of natural makeup, including defined eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She added to the application with a shimmering highlighter on her face, and nude lips to complete the glam look.

Carrie posed for the photo as she sat on a ledge next to a large window, and wrapped her arms around her leg while looking out over a stunning city scene. She donned bare feet for the picture and had a small smirk on her face.

Of course, Carrie’s over 9 million Instagram followers loved the brand new photo, and quickly clicked the like button over 47,000 times while leaving more than 260 comments in less than an hour after she uploaded the post.

“Love you Carrie! Was so great seeing your show in Jacksonville Florida,” one of the singer’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“I truly admire a hard working mama who is THIS beautiful,” another adoring fan gushed.

“Wow. I have no words. You are utterly and immensely flawless,” a third social media user stated.

“Why are you so stunning. It just isn’t fair,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie is currently in New York City as she appeared on Good Morning America and also co-hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday in the absence of Kelly Ripa, who was called away to jury duty this week.

The blond beauty wore an all-black ensemble for her TV hosting gig, which included a pair of form-fitting slacks and a ruffled button-up blouse.

Carrie Underwood stunned with her long, cascading locks and her glowing makeup look during the TV appearance as she and Ryan Seacrest welcomed guests Maura Tierney and Brian Cox to the show.