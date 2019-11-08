ABC News Insider Who Outed Amy Robach’s Buried Jeffrey Epstein Story Speaks Out

In a bombshell tape released by right-wing activist group Project Veritas, ABC News’ Amy Robach was caught talking off-air about how she broke the Jeffrey Epstein years ago, only for the network to decline to run it. Journalist Yashar Ali later reported that CBS News fired the person with access to the footage of Robach’s comments after ABC allegedly told CBS the name of the person they believed to have leaked the footage.

The Daily Wire reports that the ABC News insider who obtained the tape of Robach’s comments and leaked it to Project Veritas has spoken out via an open letter that was published by Project Veritas at their request.

According to the insider, they came forward with the information for the sole reason of making the information public.

“I did not and do not seek any personal gain from this information whether it be financial or otherwise and will always decline. When I became aware of this moment, I had the same reaction as many of you did. Anger, confusion and sadness. I care not about petty political quarrels and only hope for the best in all of us.”

The insider went on to address the feelings of ABC News employees, empathizing with what they are feeling.

“I’ve walked the halls experiencing similar feelings we are all having right now,” the letter reads before praising their work.

The letter continues to address “those wrongfully accused” and acknowledges that while they might feel anger at the insider, the actions against them are the result of the companies in question and no one else. Afterward, the insider addresses Robach and apologizes to her before praising her reporting.

The insider concludes the letter by taking aim at ABC News, suggesting that the company’s mission has morphed from its past approach into its current purpose of “seek-and-destroy.”

“Innocent people that have absolutely nothing to do with this are being hunted down as if we are all a sport,” the insider writes, before challenging the company to remember the purpose of the journalism it was founded on.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the release of Robach’s comments drew criticism from many, who believed that the company’s decision likely helped Epstein continue his crimes unpunished. The Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra asked how many children Epstein abused during the time ABC News sat on the story and suggested that the convicted sex offender was protected because of his purported connections to Democrats.