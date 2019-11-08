Curvy Instagram Model Abigail Ratchford Gets Soaking Wet, Flaunting Pert Derriere In Nude Bath Shot

Abigail Ratchford is living up to her name as “The Queen of Curves” in her most recent social media share. The black-haired beauty has never been one to shy away from showing off her killer figure in a number of NSFW shots that range from bikini images to crop top shots and nearly-nude shots as well. In the most recent Instagram post that was shared for her legion of fans, Ratchford stripped down to nothing in one of her hottest photos to date.

In the stunning new snapshot, the model appeared front and center while sitting in a large bronze bath. The bombshell could be seen leaning over the side of the bathtub, looking straight into the camera for the photo op. Abigail popped her booty out, baring her pert derriere for the camera.

The Instagram sensation covered her chest with her hands in the image, flaunting just a little bit of cleavage for onlookers. On one hand, the model held a withered red rose petal as a few other petals could be seen floating around in the bath. The model wore her long, dark locks soaking wet and slicked back, letting them fall all the way down past her chest.

Despite the fact that she was in the bath in the most recent image, Ratchford could still be seen rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, red eyeshadow, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant purple lipstick and lip liner.

In the caption of the post, Ratchford mentioned that the photo is an outtake from her red-hot 2020 calendar, directing fans to a link in her bio to purchase the item.

In just a short time of the image going live on her page, it’s earned Abigail a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 133,000 likes, in addition to 1,400-plus comments. Some fans took to the image to rave over Ratchford’s amazing figure while countless others chimed in to let her know that they would be purchasing the calendar.

“So dang HOT!! I need to take a bath now,” one of the model’s fans commented with a series of heart emoji.

“Very beautiful and breathtaking and stunning,” another admirer gushed, using a number of flame emoji in their comment.

“I haven’t any words to describe how much I love you,” a third follower wrote.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Abigail exposed her pert derriere in another NSFW shot — this time while clad in red lingerie.