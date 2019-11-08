Donald Trump Says Media To Blame For His Behavior: ‘A Lot Of My Behavior Was Shaped By The Fake News’

On Friday, President Donald Trump suggested that the media is to blame for his behavior, according to a report from Mediaite.

Speaking to a group of reporters gathered outside the White House, Trump answered a series of questions, including a question about billionaire Leon Cooperman.

Cooperman recently suggested that Trump should not run for re-election unless he changes his behavior.

But, according to the president, it is actually the media that “shaped” his behavior.

“You’ve really shaped my behavior, because from the day I came in here, I’ve had problems with phony stuff,” Trump said, railing against former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference, and against the infamous Steele dossier.

“So a lot of my behavior was shaped by the fake news and by the other side. That was a lot of my behavior,” he explained.

After attacking the media and suggesting that it is to blame for the way he is behaving, the commander-in-chief proceeded to attack Cooperman, while boasting about creating “the greatest economy” in history of the United States.

“I don’t know Leon Cooperman, but whoever Leon Cooperman is, I know of him, he can have his own view, but in the meantime I’m making him rich and I’m making a lot of other people rich, including the working man and woman.”

The president then went back to bashing the press, claiming that he has — while creating a roaring economy — also managed to tackle corruption in the nation’s capital.

“I caught the swamp. I caught them all,” Trump said, adding that “nobody else could have done” what he has done in terms of improving the country as a whole.

With Democrats in the House of Representatives focused on impeaching Trump over what they claim are inappropriate contacts with the Ukrainian government, the president has gone on the offensive, attacking both the media and the opposition party for launching yet another investigation.

Here's Trump saying of Gordon Sondland, "I hardly know the gentleman." Sondland donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration and was subsequently appointed by Trump to be his ambassador to the European Union. pic.twitter.com/c73j2f2diL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 8, 2019

The vast majority of Republicans — virtually all of them — in the United States Congress has fallen in line, fiercely defending the president every step of the way, as previously reported. Much like Trump, GOP lawmakers first complained about the alleged lack of transparency in the impeachment process, demanding that Democrats hold public hearings.

House Democrats now want to conduct public hearings, but both the president and his party remain opposed to the entire process. A number of Republican lawmakers have already argued against public hearings, insisting that they would rather not legitimize what they claim is a partisan investigation.

According to House Democrats, Trump committed an impeachable offense when he allegedly pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.