Bikini Bombshell Hannah Palmer Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Lacy White Bra & Bunny Ears

Model Hannah Palmer is putting on a sexy display for her loyal Instagram fans in the most recent image that was shared on her page. In the caption of the sizzling new snapshot, Hannah told her 1 million-plus followers that she is excited to share her brand new 2020 calendar with them.

The model did not reveal to fans exactly where she was in the image that was posted earlier today but she looks to be in a dressing room ahead of a shoot. In the gorgeous new shot, the model snapped a selfie, appearing front and center in the photo and looking off slightly to the side. The stunner wore her long, blond-dyed locks pulled back in a ponytail with a few curled pieces dropping around the side of her cheek.

The model could also be seen rocking a stunning application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. Palmer accessorized the look with a pair of furry white bunny ears with pink insides. The bombshell’s amazing figure was on display for fans as she flaunted massive amounts of cleavage in a lacy white bra that featured a flower pattern.

The photo has been live on the model’s account for a little under an hour but it’s already earned her a ton of attention on social media, racking up over 11,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. While some of the bikini model’s fans were quick to gush over Palmer’s amazing figure, countless others commented on the post to let her know that they would definitely be purchasing the calendar.

“You look absolutely gorgeous girl as always. Love the photo beautiful as you,” one fan commented on the image, using a series of heart and heart-eye emoji at the end.

“You absolute beauty. I love you and i adore you soo much you queen,” a second social media user gushed over the stunning new shot.

“So unbelievably gorgeous and stunning!! Already ordered and waiting for your gorgeous calendar to arrive!!!,” another fan of the blond beauty raved.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Palmer has been posting a number of hot photos for her fans in recent weeks, including some behind the scenes sneak peaks from her new calendar. In another one of her gorgeous social media shares, the model appeared in a lacy black top with a sheer black pullover and in the photo itself, she could be seen applying lipstick before a photo shot.

That photo garnered the model over 65,000 likes.