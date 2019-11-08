Allison Holker & Stephen Boss Welcome Their Daughter, Share First Photo

Dynamic dancing duo Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss have expanded their family after welcoming a baby girl together earlier this week. On Friday, the former Dancing with the Stars professional and the sidekick on The Ellen DeGeneres show shared the first photo of little Zaia Boss. By the looks of things, fans of the couple are going crazy over this adorable picture

On Wednesday, Allison shared a photo via her Instagram page announcing that Zaia had arrived. The picture showed Zaia’s tiny fingers wrapped around her mama’s pointer finger, tWitch’s hand underneath the two others. Holker said that Zaia was a healthy and beautiful angel, and fans swarmed the post with notes of congratulations and lots of love.

On Friday afternoon, Allison shared another photo that gives everybody a better peek of Zaia. This was taken in the hospital, where Holker is holding her new baby girl in her arms. Zaia is swaddled in a blanket and is wearing a newborn knitted hat with some dark wisps of hair peeking out from under the cap.

Within a few hours, more than 200,000 of Holker’s 1.1 million fans had liked the photo she shared of Zaia. In addition to that, almost 3,000 people commented on how sweet the family scene was.

A somewhat eclectic mix of celebrities commented on Allison’s new post featuring Zaia. Kim Zolciak Biermann, a former DWTS contestant, commented with a string of emoji, and a number of SYTYCD veterans left comments sharing their love.

Soap star Chrishell Hartley, who happens to be married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, commented with a “million” congratulations to the couple. Jordan Fisher, another Dancing with the Stars veteran, commented with crying emoji to show his love, and actress Yvette Nicole Brown sent her congratulations too.

Everyday fans of tWitch and Allison’s were anxious to show their love too.

“Congratulations… born to dance xx,” noted one of Holker’s followers.

“So precious!!! You guys melt our hearts! Such a beautiful family!” shared another fan.

“Beautiful family. Sending lots of light and love to your new addition!” read another sweet comment on Allison’s post.

In the last weeks of her third pregnancy, Holker didn’t shy away from showing off her baby bump for her fans. She shared a somewhat risque maternity shot recently, and she did a lot of fun dance videos with tWitch right up until Zaia’s birth.

A recent video showed tWitch and Allison slow-dancing to the Temptations classic “My Girl” while another dance shared on Instagram just a few days before Zaia’s birth showed the couple grooving to a Ciara song. Allison seemed to love her pregnancy all the way to the end, but she and tWitch are clearly over the moon to now have their little Zaia Boss here with them.