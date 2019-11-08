Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Curvy Backside In A Colorful String Bikini: ‘I’m A Vibe’

Larsa Pippen seemed to be in vacation mode this week when she decided to post a brand new bikini photo to her Instagram account on Friday. The model looked gorgeous while she lounged on a boat while wearing the skimpy swimwear and she was stunning.

Larsa rocked a cropped top, which boasted colors such as green and pink, and a pair of matching string bikini bottoms. The two-piece showcased the former reality star’s ample bust, toned arms, tiny waist, curvy booty, and long, lean legs as she sat on her knees and posed for the camera with her hands in her lap.

The model wore her long, brown hair pulled halfway back behind her head and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Larsa accessorized her look with some earrings and a pair of dark oversized sunglasses. She appeared to wear a full face of makeup as well, rocking defined eyebrows, a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous ocean view can be seen, as well as a bright blue sky complete with fluffy white clouds. Larsa called herself a “vibe” in the caption of the photo, but didn’t reveal where the picture as taken.

Larsa’s more than 1.8 million followers made short work of clicking the like button on the post, which racked up over 14,000 likes and more than 160 comments within the first hour after it was posted.

“Your suit is really cute,” one of Larsa’s social media followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” another loyal fan stated.

“Those curves are [fire emoji],” a third comment read.

“Beautiful and gorgeous lady,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

It has been quite a while since Larsa posted a bikini photo of herself, as The Inquisitr reports that she shared a snap of herself in a white knotted crop top and a pair of tiny matching bottoms back in early October.

Larsa stood in front of the mirror with her long hair parted in the center and worn in loose curls. She snapped the selfie while wearing a pair of large reflective sunglasses and showed off all of her curves in the process.

The post appeared to grab the attention of Larsa Pippen’s followers, as that photo racked up more than 58,000 likes and over 1,000 comments to date.