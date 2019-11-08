Donald Trump Jr. Says ‘Hatred Today’ Is ‘Vicious’ After ‘The View’ Appearance

Donald Trump Jr. appeared on Thursday’s episode of The View, and things escalated fairly quickly. At one point, Trump Jr. accused co-host Joy Behar of wearing blackface — an accusation that appears to be confirmed by a video of Behar from 2016 in which she admitted to dressing up as a “beautiful African woman” for a Halloween party in her younger years.

During an appearance on Alex Marlow’s Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, Trump Jr. discussed his appearance on the talk show and his belief that hatred today has taken on a different form than in the past, Breitbart reports.

“The hatred today is so different than it was then. Then, it was gossip. Then, it was this attention. Today, it’s just vicious. You saw that yesterday, obviously on The View. I’m not naive. I’m not a baby, right? I understand they’re going to come in, and they’re going to come in pretty hot, but you do get invited to come on these shows to discuss your book.”

Although Trump Jr. admitted he wasn’t expecting to talk about his book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, across all segments of the show, he highlighted that the hosts didn’t ask any questions about the book at all. According to Trump Jr., he was invited on the show to promote his work.

“I didn’t go on here to be a punching bag for them,” he continued, suggesting that he wanted to promote his book to a different audience than his usual crowd.

“I would have loved to have it be civil,” he added, claiming that the hosts instead “went into attack mode.”

2019: @DonaldJTrumpJr: "We've all done things that we regret. I mean, if we're talking about bringing the discourse down. Joy, you've worn blackface." Behar: "I did not go in blackface, please!" 2016: Joy Behar: "It was a Halloween party, I went as a beautiful African woman." pic.twitter.com/wtGNvM6mbz — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 7, 2019

During the interview, Trump Jr. also claimed that he had a friend in the audience that witnessed The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg screaming at an audience member that criticized her for diminishing the actions of Roman Polanski, who sexually assaulted a minor.

In addition to clashing with Behar and Goldberg, Trump Jr. also faced scrutiny from The View co-host Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain, who Trump Jr.’s father has attacked many times in the past. McCain also pressed Trump Jr. for his father’s attacks on the gold star Kahn family and said that his family has “hurt a lot of people.”

Trump Jr. admitted that such attacks do not make him feel good, but added that the goal of his family is to help America.