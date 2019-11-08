Curvy Bombshell Iskra Lawrence Sizzles In Leather, Just Days After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Curvy bombshell Iskra Lawrence wowed her Instagram followers by posting a series of pictures where she sizzled in a floral dress and leather jacket.

The photos came shortly after the Aerie model announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Philip Payne, stating in an Instagram post that she was just shy of 18 weeks gone. Perhaps because of this news, she looked particularly elated in the pictures, in addition to having that pregnancy glow.

For her outfit, Iskra opted for a floral midi dress with a green, yellow, purple, and black color scheme. It also featured a trendy keyhole opening at the bust, as well as a halter accent at the neck. Cut in a sheath style, the dress was sure to hug her famous curves in all the right places.

In light of the dropping autumn temperatures, Iskra paired the dress with a chic leather jacket. The moto-style piece was a stunning shade of green that played beautifully against Iskra’s blond locks, and also featured a belt to cinch her waist and showcase her hourglass figure.

Always fashionable, Iskra also flaunted her strong shoe game with a pair of light blue and burgundy lace-up high-heeled sandals.

Iskra completed her look with a tortoiseshell clutch and oversized light purple hoop earrings. She also wore retro cat-eye liquid eyeliner, and her long hair was styled simple and straight.

The first picture in the five-shot update was a picture of Iskra smiling at the camera. The second was a side angle of the stunner as she smiled over her shoulder. The third and fourth were two more full-length shots of Iskra, and in the fifth, the Glamour cover girl posed with her friend and “girlcrush” Tanya Taylor.

Tanya, a fashion designer responsible for Iskra’s ensemble, unsurprisingly looked chic herself in a white suit and black polka-dotted sheer top.

The upload quickly amassed over 74,000 likes and more than 330 comments.

“You look incredible! Glowing,” one fan gushed, adding a heart face, sparkle, and yellow heart emoji.

“Love the outfit! You look beautiful,” echoed another fan, adding a red heart.

“Absolutely stunning,” added a third, along with a heart-eye face.

Tanya herself also chimed in.

“The best night… Loved our date night together! You are such an inspiration. Thank you for being an amazing woman and soon to be mama!!” she wrote, with two green hearts along with the sparkle and hallelujah hands emoji.

Iskra is a huge advocate for body diversity and thus was sure to mention in her comment that Tanya was an inclusive designer, offering sizes up to 22. As part of this mission, she also posts natural photos of herself, such as a recent bikini shot that proudly flaunted her cellulite.