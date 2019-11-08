‘DWTS’ Spoilers: Lindsay Arnold To Miss Week 9, Jenna Johnson Will Dance With Sean Spicer Again

Reports detail that professional dancer Lindsay Arnold will miss another week of Dancing with the Stars. Spoilers detail that Jenna Johnson will step in to cover for Lindsay again next Monday night as Season 28 celebrity contestant Sean Spicer continues his quest to win the mirror-ball trophy.

Lindsay needed to step away from Dancing with the Stars last week after her mother-in-law passed away. Her long-time pal, Jenna Johnson, stepped in to perform with Sean for Week 8, and they received enough votes and points from the judges to avoid elimination.

Now, heading into the Week 9 episode set to air on Monday, November 11, it seems that Jenna and Sean will hit the dance floor together again. According to Entertainment Tonight, Lindsay is still mourning her mother-in-law’s death and has decided that she needs a little more time away from Dancing with the Stars.

This is an especially intense time in the season with the finale right around the corner, so the pairs are putting in long days of rehearsals in Los Angeles. It looks like Dancing with the Stars fans certainly understand Lindsay’s need to stay close to family in Utah and focus on her husband and his loved ones, rather than rush back to DWTS.

Luckily, it seems that Jenna considers it a no-brainer to step in for Lindsay. The two have been close since childhood and were bridesmaids in one another’s weddings. As Just Jared Jr. detailed, Arnold and Johnson have known one another since they were in kindergarten, and they danced at the same studio in those days.

Lindsay noted that while she and Jenna didn’t go to the same elementary school, they did have playdates almost every day after dance class. When the two dancers were 8-years-old, they met Witney Carson, and the trio has remained close ever since.

Given that history, it seems that Jenna was a natural choice to pair with Sean after Lindsay received the sudden and heartbreaking news that her mother-in-law had died. Johnson was a part of the Season 28 cast, but she and celebrity partner Karamo Brown were eliminated in Week 7.

On Friday, Sean shared a snapshot on his Instagram page confirming that he’ll be dancing with Jenna again. He noted that they will do the foxtrot and the Argentine tango, and it looks as if they have Daniella Karagach along with a few other ladies joining them for one of the numbers.

Can Jenna Johnson help Sean Spicer avoid elimination for another week? Dancing with the Stars viewers surely will miss Lindsay Arnold during Week 9, but it certainly appears that she has left her partner in good hands.