Donald Trump Portrayed As Sexist By Anonymous Author Of ‘A Warning,’ Says Report

A new book titled A Warning, purportedly written by an anonymous White House official, doesn’t paint Donald Trump is a very positive light. The author — possibly Kirstjen Nielsen, former principal White House deputy chief of staff to Trump — portrays the president as mentally unfit and a danger to the United States.

In the book, the author highlights Trump’s alleged sexism, Newsweek reports. According to The Washington Post, which obtained excepts from the book, the piece of work does not go into “vivid detail” when recreating situations, purportedly to protect the authors identity. Nevertheless, the tome highlights Trump’s alleged “sexist” comments.

“I’ve sat and listened in uncomfortable silence as he talks about a woman’s appearance or performance. He comments on makeup. He makes jokes about weight. He critiques clothing. He questions the toughness of women in and around his orbit,” the author writes.

“He uses words like ‘sweetie’ and ‘honey’ to address accomplished professionals. This is precisely the way a boss shouldn’t act in the work environment.”

Trump’s attitude toward women has long been scrutinized. Most recently, a reported interaction with Nielsen while discussing drones was spotlighted. During the exchange, Trump allegedly called Nielsen “honey” and “sweetheart” — the same words addressed in A Warning, which FBI agent Josh Campbell believes was written by Neilsen.

The controversial book also highlights Trump’s purported decline in cognitive faculties. The author claims that, at one point, White House officials were so concerned about Trump’s behavior that they considered invoking the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to declare the president unfit for office.

Based on the excerpts that @NBCNews and @washingtonpost reported this evening, the best line of attack on “A Warning” might be that the author can’t figure out the best analogy for Trump: a toddler, a teenager, or a doddering old man. pic.twitter.com/bzJUyq4z8K — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) November 8, 2019

In response to the book, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham suggested that the claims presented in the work have been fabricated.

“The coward who wrote this book didn’t put their name on it because it is nothing but lies,” she said, adding that “real authors” contact their subjects for fact-checking, suggesting that the author’s decision to remain anonymous made this process “impossible.”

Through the course of his presidency, Trump’s fitness for office has long been questioned. Per Newsweek, retired Harvard psychiatry professor Lance M. Dodes said that Trump is a “successful sociopath” who focuses on his personal benefit at any cost. According to Dodes, understanding Trump is achieved by not assuming he is “like the rest of us” but assuming he is “essentially a predator” who lacks conscience and empathy. After understanding this, Dodes claims Trump is “easy” to understand.

In addition, John M. Talmadge, a clinical professor of psychiatry at U.T. Southwestern Medical Center, said he doesn’t believe Trump is able to think in abstract terms.