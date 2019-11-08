‘Days Of Our Lives’ Shocks Fans With A 1-Year Time Jump & Wild Cliffhangers

Days of Our Lives stunned viewers on Friday when they revealed multiple wild cliffhangers, as well as a shocking one-year time jump.

On Friday’s episode, fans watched while Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) was upset after coming home and finding his house disheveled, likely by his older sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley). Ben immediately began to freak out over the safety of his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), as he knew that Jordan would be after her.

Ciara wasn’t home at the time. She was visiting Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) at the hospital, and her timing was perfect because her brainwashed mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) — who believes herself to be Princess Gina — was in Jen’s hospital room ready to end her life.

Later, Ben came rushing in to save Jennifer from Gina’s clutches yet again. Gina, pretending to be Hope, told Ben that Ciara had left and headed back to their house. When Ben arrived back home, he found an even bigger mess as if a struggle had happened, and a dead body was lying in the floor.

The soap didn’t reveal the identity of the dead person, but Ben was extremely upset to see the woman, who could only really be Ciara or Jordan.

Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) shocked Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) when she told him that his former girlfriend, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), was pregnant with his child.

During that time, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) was at the Kiriakis mansion confronting Sarah over the pregnancy and asking her to keep it quiet from Eric.

When Eric busted in to see the two women together, he straight up asked Sarah if she was pregnant, and she danced around the question. However, before the episode ended, Nicole blurted out to the love of her life that Sarah was in fact expecting a child.

In addition, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) questioned Kristen over her reasoning for spilling the pregnancy news. She revealed that she was trying to set things right with all the people she had wronged in her life in order to be a better mother to their child. Brady fell for Kristen’s line, and the pair were last seen kissing in the chapel at Salem University Hospital.

All the while, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) was beside himself with grief over his longtime love, Jennifer, being in a coma. He sought the advice of trusted friends, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). At the very end of the episode, Jack was seen sitting by Jennifer’s bedside.

Days of Our Lives fans watched as Jen began to stir and finally wake up asking for Jack, who was thrilled to see her conscious. Jack then told Jennifer that everyone had been praying she would come out of the coma, which had lasted an entire year.

The wild cliffhangers will skyrocket the soap opera one year into the future when the show returns on Monday. The time jump was a part of the celebration in honor of the show’s 54th anniversary, and definitely got fans talking.

Loading...

According to TV Insider, the show’s head writer, Ron Carlivati, opened up about the surprising flash forward.

“A lot can happen in a year, especially on a soap opera. So we thought, ‘Wow, wouldn’t it be fun that all of that stuff has happened and the audience is thrown in at once, and then we slowly peel back and reveal what happened,'” he said.

As for how the time jump will work going forward, the writer admitted that fans will begin to find out what has happened in Salem over the year along with Jennifer, who will likely be shocked to see how everything has played out with those closest to her.

“You will see some flashbacks in the missing year for the sake of clarity. Some that won’t happen for awhile, some that you won’t even see for months. But we did feel it was important that if we were going to make the audience miss a year, show them some of it,” Ron added of the Days of Our Lives massive time jump.