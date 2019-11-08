‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Shows Off Fit Physique In Tiny Crop Top & Sheer Skirt In Bali

Kate Bock‘s most recent Instagram post shows off the body that helped launch her into superstardom.

Over the past few days, the blond-haired beauty has been sharing a number of photos and videos from her Bali trip, with the most recent photo her last to come directly from the getaway. In the caption of the shot, the model told fans that she had an amazing time in Indonesia and she’s devastated that her trip came to an end while noting that she couldn’t wait to share more images from the trip. Bock also tagged Sports Illustrated in the image since she appears to have been in the Indonesian hot spot while on location.

In the photo itself, Bock tagged herself in Soori, Bali. The bombshell struck a pose inside of her hotel room while a cleanly made bed had been photographed just behind her. The 26-year-old stuck a pose front and center for the photo op, looking over her shoulder and giving a slight smile for the camera.

The stunner wore her long, blond locks down and slightly messy while she appeared to be makeup-free in the image. Bock’s amazing figure was on full display while clad in a white crop top with a yellow bikini underneath. Her toned back and legs were also on display as she completed the look with a sheer white skirt.

The post has been live on the model’s account for a short time and has earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up more than 3,000 likes and 30-plus comments from fans and followers. Many took to the photo to let Kate know how amazing she looks while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more admirers had no words and commented using emoji.

“How so beautiful so gorgeous so amazing so wonderful you are Kate. Just so WOW WOW WOW,” one follower gushed with a series of heart emoji.

“You look so pretty,” a second social media user wrote.

“Can’t wait to know more about your amazing experience in one of the most beautiful places in the world,” another fan chimed in.

Loading...

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Bock uploaded another photo from her time in Bali while wearing a bikini. In the soaking wet snapshot, Kate rocked the tiny white two-piece adorned with string ties at the side. The model’s toned and tanned stems were partially visible in the image while part of her legs were submerged under the water.

That post amassed more than 15,000 likes from fans and followers.