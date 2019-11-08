Bella Thorne Posts Alluring Photo Of Boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, On Instagram And Fans Are Going Wild

Bella Thorne appeared to be staking her claim on boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo when she posted a photo of the blonde Italian pop star on her Instagram page on Friday. In the photo, Benjamin stared directly into the camera, captivating the viewer with his gray-blue eyes, glowing skin, and chiseled jawline.

The photo racked up 125,000 likes and 550-plus comments from fans and followers within approximately 45 minutes of being uploaded.

In the comments, admirers gushed over the photo. Several commenters called him beautiful while some Instagram users were more expressive when complimenting Benjamin.

“Damn, who’s this angelic man,” one person said.

You two might be the hottest couple alive another continued.

Others seemed thrilled that Bella had found someone with whom she appears to be happy.

“I mean like damn he’s hot, and ur so chill btw, and such an amazing person,” a third fan wrote, adding, “I hope you’re doing well, luv ya girly.”

“You two are really good together,” a fourth fan said.

Bella also openly lusted after her guy in the caption.

“I mean…I would smash,” she wrote, using a popular slang term for sexual intercourse.

Benjamin popped up in the comments section, indicating he would be open to the idea. His comment attracted more than 500 likes.

In a subsequent comment, he declared his love for the Midnight Sun actress, which also got him about 500 likes. Bella has not responded to the comment just yet.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Benjamin and Bella were first spotted together in April, a short time after she ended her relationship with her previous boyfriend, rapper Mod Sun.

In an interview in late October with the celebrity news outlet, Bella shared an update regarding how their relationship was progressing.

“Things are great,” Thorne exclaimed. “Me and Ben are really happy. He comes to LA the first week in November, which will be fun.”

That last sentence seems to hint that Benjamin and Bella were together when her most recent Instagram photo was taken, given that she posted in on November 8.

As People Magazine also noted, the two are apparently in an open relationship since Bella recently introduced her Instagram followers to a girl she is dating. In the shared photo, the actress was kissing the unidentified female on a bed. According to People, Benjamin made it pretty clear that he was okay with the display of affection with the comment he left on the post.

“You girls are cute,” he wrote.