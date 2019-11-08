‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Cane Gets A Shock

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, November 8 brought a ghostly visit for Theo from his father even though Halloween was last week. Plus, Chelsea lied to Adam, Chance kicked down Amanda’s door and punched Cane, and Cane secured his children’s futures.

Simon (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) let Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) know that he didn’t buy her FBI ruse for one second. He further threatened her with Connor (Judah Mackey) and let Chelsea know that she was rapidly running out of time to cough up his cash. In an effort to protect her son, Chelsea went to Adam’s (Mark Grossman) and convinced him to take Connor out of town to visit Hope’s farm. Adam immediately realized that Chelsea was lying to him, but she just played it off like she’s too busy with work and wanted him and Connor to have some alone time without her. Ultimately, Adam agreed to leave town with Connor.

Before that, Adam introduced himself to Theo (Tyler James) during a visit to Crimson Lights, and they discussed learning bombshell family news at similar ages. Before leaving, Adam advised Theo not to take advantage of Jack (Peter Bergman), and Adam noted that he and Jack are friends. After Adam left, Theo experienced a ghostly visit from his dad, Eric (Jon Briddell). Eric reassured his son, and Theo admitted how lonely he is without his parents. Ultimately, Eric said he had a good life, and that he wants the same for his son.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) returned from seeing his dad. He and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) reconnected first, and then Devon let his girlfriend know that Tucker convinced him that he hadn’t tampered with Katherine Chancellor’s will that left everything to Devon. Devon told Elena that he believed his dad was telling the truth. After that, Elena worried about Jett’s health, and Devon promised to help Elena take care of him.

As for Cane (Daniel Goddard), he and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) discussed that she needed to print up the paperwork. Then, he phoned his children and talked about how he’d secured their futures. Nate (Sean Dominic) also overheard Cane and got him to promise to make Devon proud of the money Devon unselfishly gave him. Amanda got worried when she thought she saw somebody she knew.

When Cane got off the phone with the kids, Chance Chancellor (Donny Boaz) kicked in the door and then sucker-punched Cane in the face.