‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Is Smoking Hot In Tiny Black Shorts & Hot Pink Top

Yanet Garcia looked like a brunette bombshell as she wore some tiny shorts and a tight pink top for her latest Instagram photo on Friday. The “World’s Sexiest Weather Girl” stunned in the ensemble, and likely got the pulses of her fans racing in the process.

In the sexy snapshot, Yanet is seen standing on the set of her television program, Hoy. The model looked gorgeous while showing her long, lean legs in the black velour shorts. She also flaunted her tiny waist as she paired the bottoms with a fluffy, hot pink turtleneck that clung to her torso. She finished off the look with a pair of metallic silver ankle boots.

Yanet wore her long brown hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also wore a full face of makeup for the snap, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and thick black eyeliner. She added to the glam look with a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

In the background of the photo, a set of stairs can be seen, as well as two teal chairs, some cacti, and a coffee table. Yanet encouraged her followers to follow their dreams in the caption of the snap.

Meanwhile, Yanet’s over 12 million followers were quick to show some love to the post, which clocked over 66,000 likes and more than 200 comments in the first hour after it was posted on Instagram.

“She looks so beautiful man,” one of Yanet’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“My dream to get the curves like you. Absolutely beautiful,” another adoring fan stated.

“Great pic of you,” a third comment read.

“Happy Friday. You’re so gorgeous,” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yanet also highlighted her legs earlier this week. The TV personality posted a photo of herself on set as she rocked a black dress with a gorgeous gold glitter print.

The model had her long hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head for the snap and accessorized the look with some nude heels. She wore a natural makeup look and posed with her hand on her hip while giving a sultry stare into the camera.

That post also proved to be popular for Yanet Garcia, earning the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” over 265,000 likes and over 1,000 comments to date.