Elsa Hosk Shows Off Long, Lean Legs In Dangerously Short Black Dress On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk showed off her classy-but-sexy side in two new photos posted to her Instagram account on Friday. In the shots, the model sported a super-short dress and heels that practically drove her followers wild.

The post included two similar photos that showed Elsa posing on a beige carpet in the corner of a white-walled room. She wore a little black spaghetti-strap dress filled with sequins and trimmed with black feathers. The frock was so tiny that the mini barely kept the bombshell’s lower half covered. In addition, the dress hugged her bodacious backside and put her long, lean legs on display.

Elsa paired the dress with black stiletto heels to further elongate her pins while the only color in the outfit came from a tiny, bright orange, quilted purse. Elsa’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in light waves, while the strands by her face were held back with a black bobby pin. Her makeup was kept mostly natural and included darkly contoured cheekbones, nude eyeshadow, shaped eyebrows, dark lashes, and gentle orange color on her lips.

In the first photo, Elsa crouched in the corner and appeared to be in the middle of adjusting her hair, as her head was thrown back and her arms were in the air. Her purse sat beside her. The position revealed a small sliver of the model’s toned backside. In the second shot, Elsa got on her knees with her legs slightly spread, facing away from the corner. She arched her back a bit and closed her eyes as the photo was taken.

The caption mentioned Elsa’s birthday, which was on November 7.

Elsa’s post was liked more than 100,000 times. Fans also left more than 500 comments, some of which wished the Angel a happy birthday, while others complimented her stunning physique.

“She is so classy,” one fan said with a black heart emoji.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday Elsa,” another follower wrote.

“You are so beautiful and gorgeous lady,” a third user added.

One fan said Elsa had a value of “$999 trillion.”

Many others simply expressed their admiration for the star by using various emoji.

In the post, Elsa also mentioned that she was channeling vibes from the ’90s classic film Clueless. As fans know, over the Halloween weekend, Elsa channeled another film for her costume: 2004’s Closer starring Natalie Portman. She shared an Instagram photo of herself dressed as Portman’s character, complete with a pink wig and a minuscule pink skirt.