Michael Jackson’s Requests For Knighthood Were Reportedly Ignored By The Queen

Michael Jackson was a larger-than-life personality throughout the course of his career and is still considered to be one of the world’s greatest performers. The King of Pop reportedly had his sights set on knighthood but, despite his success, was never granted the honorary title, The Sun reports.

According to Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, Jackson used to write to the Queen of the United Kingdom in hopes that he would be knighted, but the Queen ignored him.

“I’m the biggest star in the world, why aren’t I Sir Michael Jackson, what’s going on?” Fiddes recalls Jackson saying.

Fiddes claims that Jackson believed his friendship with Princess Diana was enough to make him a candidate for knighthood.

When Steven Spielberg was given the honorary title, Jackson was reportedly jealous. He also believed that the director’s achievement was proof that knighthood wasn’t restricted solely to the British.

As the letters to the Queen weren’t working, Jackson allegedly planned to appear at the Houses of Parliament with a Senior Labour politician to show that he supported the United Kingdom’s government, the Prime Minister, and the party. But Fiddes claims the plan fell through when the politician in question acted like a “starstruck fan.”

The Daily Star reported that Jackson felt strongly about his relationship with Diana. The pair allegedly used to speak on the phone late at night, and the late pop star believed the Princess of Wales was one of the few people who “understood” him.

“‘Magic’ is Michael’s word. That’s what his music was about.” – Prince on Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/K5YIsMofXZ — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) October 1, 2019

According to Fiddes, who spoke with The Daily Star, Jackson was in love with the princess.

“Michael told me he loved her, and he was in love with her, and he wanted to marry her. He told me she was his ideal wife.”

Loading...

“He felt she was the only person in the world who could understand his life in terms not being able to go anywhere, and the media stories that got out of hand,” Fiddes said during the interview.

Fiddes also said that, in Jackson’s eyes, Prince Charles was “jealous” of the relationship between the Princess and the “Smooth Criminal” singer and saw Jackson as a “threat.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jackson’s former publicist, Raymone Bain, said at a press conference that the late pop star wanted his daughter, Paris, to carry on Diana’s legacy.

“Your father would speak to me for hours on the phone and how he would like you to step up and carry on his philanthropic work. He wanted you to be like his best friend Princess Diana.”