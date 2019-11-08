Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In Matching Crop Top And Pants

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood had her 9.2 million Instagram followers drooling with her latest autumnal Instagram update, which was also an ad for online retailer Fashion Nova.

In the first snap of her double update, Underwood posed with her lips pursed and a huge leaf held up to her face, hitting her eye. The leaf was vibrant yellow with brown edges, and was about as big as the model’s head. Sara rocked natural makeup and had her eyes closed as she pouted her lips. Her blond hair was down and worn in loose waves.

Underwood embraced the autumnal vibe in her outfit as well. She donned a crop top made from a navy, brown and white plaid fabric. The top featured a straight neckline that kept her cleavage hidden and that included thick straps, but the garment still managed to expose a tempting sliver of her stomach. She paired the crop top with matching pants crafted from the same fabric. The high-waisted trousers hugged her curves and looked stunning on the blond beauty.

Underwood opted to add a jacket to the look, with her oversized corduroy coat gently falling off one shoulder.

For the second snap in the update, Underwood zoomed out a bit to show her surroundings, and to give fans a full look at her outfit. The coat hit at about knee length, and she rocked black booties to finish off the ensemble. Sara placed one hand in her pocket and the other in her blond locks as she walked down a path strewn with leaves. Absolutely breathtaking trees surrounded her in her slice of paradise.

Underwood has worn plenty of outfits from Fashion Nova on her page before, but she was careful to clarify that this particular fall shoot was an advertisement. She told her fans all about her favorite sartorial trends for the season, and made sure to name the exact pieces from Fashion Nova that she wore.

Her followers loved the post, and it received over 9,700 likes within just 40 minutes. Her fans filled the comments section with compliments and praise for her look.

“Beautiful outfit and photo,” one fan said.

Another follower said “one day i will meet you. You are one of the hottest Babes i’ve seen.”

One fan was feeling the fall vibe, and said “this outfit is everything.”

While this Instagram update had a definite fall feel, just a few days ago the blond bombshell shared snaps of herself from a vacation in Oahu in which she rocked much skimpier attire.