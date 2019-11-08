AEW News: Superstar Apologizes For Homophobic Tweets

AEW superstar Scorpio Sky recently apologized for homophobic tweets he made back in 2011. As one half of the company’s inaugural Tag Team Champions, Sky is experiencing a push at the moment, but his previous mistakes appear to have resurfaced as a result.

As quoted by 411Mania, Sky was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, where he opened up about how much he’s grown as a person since then. The tweets in question saw him refer to people as “f*****s,” but he tried to defend his actions at the time by saying that he wasn’t referring to gay people. However, according to Sky, he regrets that period of his life and realizes how wrong he was to use disrespectful language.

“I’ve learned a lot from it and I’m definitely a different person now than I was then, and I learned that there is certain language that is completely unacceptable not only in the public eye, but in your personal life as well.”

Sky also revealed that he reached out to Nyla Rose and Sonny Kiss — two of AEW’s LGBTQ performers — to explain his actions after they joined the company. According to Kiss, both performers were very understanding of the situation, and the three of them have been close friends ever since.

Kiss jumped to the defence of Sky as well. Speaking to Outsports, Kiss said that Sky is a different person now and is willing to let bygones be bygones.

“I absolutely love Scorpio Sky! We have all had times in our lives where we have said or did things that we regret or are not proud of. The fact that he is owning up to his wrongdoings and have addressed them publicly says a lot about the type of person he is.”

As documented by Bleacher Report, part of AEW’s mission statement is inclusivity. During an interview with Brandi Rhodes, she discussed how the company is open minded and will sign the best talent, regardless of their gender, skin color or sexual orientation.

The company has also banned fans for demonstrating bigoted behavior in the past. At this year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, an audience member was banned from attending all future events after making transphobic comments about Rose.

However, the company has received some criticism over the signing of Jake Hager. The former WWE superstar is a vocal supporter of President Trump, and is known to retweet political pundits — such as Candace Owens — who have been accused of sharing bigoted opinions.