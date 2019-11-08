Kourtney Kardashian Goes Braless, Flaunts Long Legs In White Tank Top & Tiny Shorts

Kourtney Kardashian made even the most casual outfit look sexy on Thursday evening in a new photo shared to the official Instagram account of her lifestyle brand, Poosh.

In the photo, Kourtney stood at the checkout counter of a gas station, surrounded by snacks on shelves. On the countertop, a pile of snacks and drinks stood ready to be rang out, though it was unclear if the items belonged to Kourtney. The mother of four looked cozy for traveling in a see-through white tank tucked into a pair of light gray terry-cotton shorts. Upon taking a closer look at Kourtney’s top, fans likely noticed that she was going braless. Meanwhile, the tiny shorts put her long, lean legs on full display as she bent one knee forward.

Kourtney finished off the look with white sneakers and a thin, black hair tie on her wrist. The chunky straps of a black backpack could be seen on her shoulders, but the pack itself was not visible. It’s also unclear if the 40-year-old reality star wore makeup, as her head was turned to the side and her long, black hair fell in waves over her face.

In the caption, Poosh talked about snacks and sugar cravings, encouraging fans to visit the website to learn more.

The post garnered over 50,000 likes and more than 200 comments within a day.

“Looking like a snack while buying snacks,” one fan joked.

“Plz don’t ever wear a bra again,” another follower added.

Loading...

“Look at how adorable she is in this pic. Truly beautiful inside and out I can tell she is inside because of how brightly her SOUL shines,” a third user passionately said of Kourtney.

Some fans responded to the brand’s caption by revealing how they made changes to their diets and saw improvements. Other fans were left speechless by the photo and simply expressed admiration for Kourtney with various emoji. While there were a few users that criticized the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for going out in a sheer top without a bra, many of Kourtney’s dedicated fans were quick to jump to her defense.

Kourtney’s fans also know that she isn’t at all shy when it comes to showing off the realest parts of her body. Earlier this week, the star was featured in a tiny polka dot bikini on intimates brand Inamorata Woman’s Instagram feed, as The Inquisitr reported. A bit of Kourtney’s stretch marks were visible in the shot, and she was praised in the comments for not allowing the photo to be edited.