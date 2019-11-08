Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Curves In ‘The Perfect Shirt Dress’

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom recently partnered with Fashion Nova and tantalized her 8.4 million Instagram followers with a snap of herself in what she called “the perfect shirt dress.”

In the picture, Nystrom posed in front of an ornate bench that featured countless details, including a breathtaking scene depicting cherubs along the back of the bench. The floor was covered in a vintage checkerboard pattern, and a large pot filled with greenery was peeking out of the side of the frame. However stunning the backdrop, though, her followers’ eyes were on her dangerous curves.

She rocked a shirt dress that managed to perfectly hug all her curves. The dress was adorned with a traditional collar and long sleeves, the latter of which Nystrom rolled up a bit to add a casual vibe. Rather than offering buttoning all the way up to the neck, though, the shirt’s deep v-neck revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The wrap-style top led into a snug waistband that accentuated her hourglass physique.

While many shirt dresses include bottoms that simply skim the body, this piece from Fashion Nova clung to every inch of Nystrom’s booty and thighs. The hem of the dress barely hit at mid-thigh, and the tight fit showcased her round hips and toned legs. She added a few extra inches of height by rocking stilettos featuring a clear front panel causing the line of her leg to remain.

Other than that, Nystrom kept her accessories very simple, adding just one delicate necklace to finish the look. Her blond hair was worn down in voluminous curls and she fooled with one section as she gazed off into the distance.

Nystrom opted for simple makeup, with a look that incorporated a nude lip and neutral eyes to highlight her natural beauty. She clarified in the geotag of the post that the snap was taken at a location in Stockholm, Sweden.

Nystrom’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling hot shot, and the post received more than 52,100 likes within just two hours.

“100% perfection,” one follower said.

Another fan called Nystrom “a true angel wow.”

“WOW!! Anna, if its possible you just get prettier and more beautiful every day,” another fan added.

One follower couldn’t decide what part of her body he liked best, and remarked “gorgeous face, amazing body and pretty feet.”

While this particular ensemble was a bit formal, Nystrom also seems to enjoy showing her followers casual looks. She frequently shares sizzling snaps of herself in workout gear, and just a few days ago, she posted a picture in which she rocked tiny Daisy Dukes and a white top.