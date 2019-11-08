Shawn Johnson Reveals Baby Girl’s Name & Shares New Photos

Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East finally revealed some key details about their newborn daughter that fans had been anxiously waiting to learn. Shawn and Andrew took to Instagram on Friday to share that they named their baby girl Drew Hazel East and they shared a few other delightful tidbits.

Fans of Shawn and Andrew’s had come to suspect last weekend that the couple had welcomed their baby, despite any official announcements. Over the course of this week, Johnson and East have shared photos and a few other details, but it wasn’t until Friday that they posted some of the essential details they had specifically held back before.

Johnson’s new post contained a photo showing her kissing baby Drew’s cheek as Andrew held the newborn and kissed her other cheek. Shawn noted that the new East family member arrived on October 29 and noted that she was named after her dad.

The Olympic gymnast’s fans went crazy over this post. Within about four hours, almost 475,000 of Shawn’s 2.3 million followers had liked the post. More than 8,300 comments were added in those first few hours too, as fans and fellow celebrities shared their love for the photo and the baby’s name.

“Hi sweet little Drew. Can’t wait to see you,” noted fellow gymnast and Dancing with the Stars alum Nastia Liukin, who added a handful of heart emoji to the end of the comment.

Andrew and Shawn had already started an Instagram page for their baby, and now they have made adjustments so that it is her name rather than just “Baby East.” The latest post on that page is another new one of Drew Hazel and more than one-third of the page’s followers have already liked this new snapshot of Drew.

East didn’t leave his Instagram followers out on the fun though. Right about the same time that Shawn revealed Drew’s name, Andrew posted a short video on his page and included the tag for his little girl’s page, thus revealing her name there as well.

Andrew’s video showed him at the hospital after Drew’s birth, revealing the news to both sets of the baby’s grandparents in the waiting room.

Loading...

“Crying,” noted singer Jana Kramer after watching the clip.

Nearly 2,500 comments were added to Andrew’s new post within about four hours, and it looks like many of East’s followers were crying right along with him as the celebrated the precious moment.

Shawn Johnson has previously shared that she was in labor with Drew for 22 hours and ultimately needed a cesarean section. The family laid low for several days after the baby’s birth to celebrate and recover just among themselves, but now they are catching up and giving their fans plenty of fun photos of little Drew Hazel East to check out.