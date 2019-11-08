Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Sizzles In White Sports Bra & Matching Skintight Leggings

On Friday, personal trainer Katelyn Runck provided her 1.4 million Instagram followers with some fitness inspiration.
The photos show the fitness model standing on a beautiful outdoor patio, surrounded by green foliage. In the first image, Katelyn posed with her shoulders back, as she gazed seductively into the camera. For the following picture, the beauty showed off her sculpted arm muscles by putting her hands on her head and leaning against a door frame.
Throughout the photoshoot, the stunner sizzled in a white, asymmetrical sports bra and matching skintight leggings from the clothing company, Elisabetta Rogiani. Katelyn flaunted her fit physique in the revealing workout gear, that put her incredible curves and washboard abs on full display.
The brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in tousled waves. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, nude lip gloss, and voluminous lashes. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.
In the post’s caption, the social media influencer announced the launch of her fitness app, On The Go. She noted that those who download the app will be given instructions for numerous workouts. In addition, the model went on to explain that focusing on fitness has positively impacted her life. Katelyn revealed when she worked as a runway model she weighed only 90 pounds, standing at 5’10”. Eventually, however, she was able to work on both her mental and physical health through exercising.
View this post on Instagram
Happy #FitFriday I’m excited to share I’m officially on the @onthego_fit APP which means I’ll be able to coach and train YOU — anytime, anywhere! …..How?? Download the app and find (ME) Katelyn Runck and I’ll be posting my workouts on there. Giving you more options than my custom online coaching plans. For those who don’t know, fitness and health are a huge part of my life. I have my education in Personal Training, Fitness Nutrition, & RYT (registered yoga instructor) Prior to fitness I was a 90lb runway model who went through recovery, to building my body back up to 150lbs of pure muscle, to a competitor, and now back to model who is fit & balanced at 140lbs —My height is 5’10. It’s been a roller coaster ride and want to share what I’ve personally learned along the way. ???? I feel the more goals I make through fitness, the more goals I want to make in other areas of my life, my career, my relationships, mental health & overall outlook on life and this is beyond a “physical transformation” Drop me a message if you have any questions! ♥️ Apparel @elisabettarogiani
The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 19,000 likes. Many of Katelyn’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to compliment the beauty.
“WOW BEAUTIFUL LADY,” praised a passionate fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.
“Wow!!! You are so stunningly gorgeous,” wrote a different commenter.
“Perfect as usual because you are such a beautiful woman,” added another follower.
“Definitely the best and [most] stunning trainer,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.
Katelyn graciously responded to a majority of the comments, thanking her followers for their kind words.
As fans are well aware, the fitness model has a tendency to upload tantalizing posts, such as this one, on Instagram. Earlier this month, Katelyn shared a series of sizzling snaps that showed her wearing a plunging plaid crop top and a mini skirt. The ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her dedicated followers. That post has been liked over 42,000 times since its upload.
Delivered To Your INBOX