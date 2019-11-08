Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Sizzles In White Sports Bra & Matching Skintight Leggings

The fitness model stunned in her latest Instagram post.

On Friday, personal trainer Katelyn Runck provided her 1.4 million Instagram followers with some fitness inspiration.

The photos show the fitness model standing on a beautiful outdoor patio surrounded by green foliage. In the first image, Katelyn posed with her shoulders back, as she gazed seductively into the camera. For the following picture, the beauty showed off her sculpted arm muscles by putting her hands on her head and leaning against a door frame.

Throughout the photoshoot, the stunner sizzled in a white, asymmetrical sports bra and matching skintight leggings from the clothing company, Elisabetta Rogiani. Katelyn flaunted her fit physique in the revealing workout gear that put her incredible curves and washboard abs on full display.

The brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in tousled waves. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, nude lip gloss, and voluminous lashes. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

In the post’s caption, the social media influencer announced the launch of her fitness app, On the Go. She noted that those who download the app will be given instructions for numerous workouts. In addition, the model went on to explain that focusing on fitness has positively impacted her life. Katelyn revealed when she worked as a runway model she weighed only 90 pounds, standing at 5 feet, 10 inches. Eventually, however, she was able to work on both her mental and physical health through exercising.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 19,000 likes. Many of Katelyn’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to compliment the beauty.

“WOW BEAUTIFUL LADY,” praised a passionate fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Wow!!! You are so stunningly gorgeous,” wrote a different commenter.

“Perfect as usual because you are such a beautiful woman,” added another follower.

“Definitely the best and [most] stunning trainer,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Katelyn graciously responded to a majority of the comments, thanking her followers for their kind words.

As fans are well aware, the fitness model has a tendency to upload tantalizing posts, such as this one, on Instagram. Earlier this month, Katelyn shared a series of sizzling snaps that showed her wearing a plunging plaid crop top and a mini skirt. The ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her dedicated followers. That post has been liked over 42,000 times since its upload.