‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Gives Update On Her Upcoming Book: ‘This Has Been A Journey’

Leah Messer is getting ready to release her first book, and the Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter on Friday to give fans an update about the work.

“I just delivered the manuscript for my book to the publishing company. I’m excited about the design process now. This has been a journey! Im so grateful for this opportunity!”

With her tweet, Leah included the hashtags “blessed” and “2020 vision.”

The tweet had 300 likes within the first hour of being posted. Plenty of Leah’s followers chimed in on Twitter with praise and encouragement. Many wrote that they couldn’t wait to read the book and were excited for her to be publishing it.

Leah then took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the book cover, which features her with her three daughters. Leah is wearing a blush-pink dress and strappy heels. Her long brown hair is down and in loose curls. Her daughter Aliannah is standing beside her wearing a white dress and flower crown. Aliannah’s twin sister, Aleeah, is standing behind Leah with her arms wrapped around her wearing the same dress and flower crown as her sister. Leah’s youngest daughter Addie is sitting beside her mom, holding her hand. Her outfit matches her sisters’.

The book is titled “Hope, Faith, & Grace,” which is fitting considering that those are the middle names of her three girls.

The book is available for pre-order on Amazon and, according to the site, will be released in April. The page also gives a synopsis of the book, which promises to provide an “honest account” of Leah’s life off-camera.

Loading...

“In her memoir, Leah takes readers behind the scenes and shares an intimate, often heartbreaking portrait, of her turbulent childhood in rural West Virginia, the rock bottom that forced her to reevaluate her life, and her triumphant break from toxic relationships and self-destructive cycles to live her life with hope, grace, and faith,” states the synopsis.

Leah has been keeping her fans updated about the release of her book. Back in August, she revealed that she was almost finished writing it. The Teen Mom 2 star then admitted that she cried when she read her work.

While this will be Leah’s first book, she will not be the first Teen Mom 2 star to release a memoir. Her co-star and friend Kailyn Lowry has released several books, two of which were memoirs. Jenelle Evans also released a memoir back in 2017.