John Stamos Posts Photo With An Olsen Twin As ‘Fuller House’ Cast Gathers For Emotional Final Table Read

The actor posted an OG photo with 'Michelle Tanner' from the original series.

The Fuller House cast just had their final table read, but John Stamos is going back to the show’s roots. As the sitcom gets ready to wrap its fifth and final season, the Netflix star posted a photo with an Olsen twin as he recalled the early days of the hit series.

Stamos took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of him with either Mary-Kate or Ashley Olsen sitting on his lap, circa the late 1980s. Stamos is wearing a denim vest over a leather jacket while his pint-sized co-star is wearing a denim jacket with colorful ribbons on it.

In the caption to the post, Stamos wrote that he was posting the OG photo as the cast wraps the final season of Fuller House, the Full House spinoff that debuted in 2016 on Netflix. Of course, fans know that real-life twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen shared the role of Michelle Tanner on the original Full House series from 1987 to 1995 and were the only original cast members to turn down a role in the Fuller House revival.

It’s no surprise that Instagram fans had a lot to say about Stamos’ photo.

“If only y’all would have gotten the Olsen twins onto the show. Then it would have been really super great,” one commenter wrote.

“It would be cool to have Michelle appear on the last season. But l respect the Olsen twins decisions to not act anymore,” another fan added.

Other fans held out hope that the picture could be a tease that the Olsens have finally agreed to a cameo.

“Would be nice if Mary Kate or Ashley could at least make an appearance on Fuller House!” one fan said.

“Does this mean she will be on the last season?” another fan asked of the Michelle Tanner character.

Stamos’ throwback photo comes amid an emotional time for the Fuller House cast. The 56-year-old actor recently returned to the set of the sitcom without his TV wife Lori Loughlin, who is currently battling legal troubles and will presumably not appear on the series, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Now, he will wrap up the show without her.

In addition to Stamos, other stars from the sitcom are sharing memories and photos from the cast’s last-ever table read as a Fuller House family.

Bob Saget, who plays patriarch Danny Tanner on the show, posted a photo of his final script and a box of tissues. In his Instagram caption, he wrote, “The last table read for [Fuller House]. Will miss everyone. What a testament to everyone who made the show for five seasons. Love my TV daughters always.”

Saget tagged his longtime co-stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber in his post.

Other Fuller House stars, including Juan Pablo Di Pace and John Brotherton, also shared memories from the show as they get ready to say goodbye to the Netflix series for good.