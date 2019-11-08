Kaley Cuoco Flaunts Legs In Short Lacy Dress For ‘Harley Quinn’ Press On ‘Fav Morning Show’

Actress Kaley Cuoco appeared on The Today Show this morning to promote her new DC Universe’s Harley Quinn, and she thrilled her Instagram fans by showing them a behind-the-scenes look at her appearance on the show.

In the video, Cuoco opened her mouth in surprise as she pointed to the drawn picture of Harley Quinn. The Big Bang Theory actress wore a short, cream lacy dress with long puffy sleeves and a high neckline, which showed off her toned legs. The lace appeared to feature 3D butterflies. On her feet, Cuoco wore white slide sandals with a small heel. Cuoco’s long blonde hair hung in soft waves over both shoulders in the clip. After somebody snapped a few photos, the actress walked, and she raised her hands above her head in a scary look, and then she mimed swinging the bat that her animated alter ego held in the picture.

In her caption, Cuoco encouraged her fans to check out her new show the day after Thanksgiving, and she gave them a vivid visual for how their binge-watching might go down over the holiday weekend. The actress’s followers on the popular social media platform expressed their love for her look and the upcoming show with more than 135,000 hitting the “like” button” in the first hour after she shared the clip. Plus, well over 100 people also dropped replies in the comments section expressing their excitement about the upcoming show as well as Cuoco’s outfit this morning,

“Written in the calendar. Verbatim what you said. Yes!!!!!,” replied one.

“Amazing dress! @kaleycuoco, can you please share the designer?” asked one adoring fan.

“Saw you on The View. You looked rushed but great. I hope it was fun,” noted another follower.

After her early morning appearance, Cuoco also stopped by The View to discuss the upcoming release of Harley Quinn.

Loading...

“When they like you on The View…you are very likable!” a fourth fan declared.

Several of the actress’s followers wanted to know where they can see her new series, and it is is on the new DC Universe streaming service. The show debuts on November 29. Others hoped that when Cuoco said to binge the show that it meant that the entire series will drop all at once on the streaming service, unlike series on Hulu, Apple TV, and others that release one episode a week.

Previously The Inquisitr reported that last week, Cuoco hit the red carpet for a charity that helps pit bulls.