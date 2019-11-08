Sofia Jamora Flaunts Curves In A Skimpy White Swimsuit In New Slo-Mo Video

Sofia Jamora shared a new Instagram video yesterday as she soaked up the sun at a tropical destination. She rocked a skimpy, white swimsuit and slowed down the clip so fans could get a good look at her curves. The video began as Sofia walked into the ocean and toward the camera. She raised her hands and touched her hair while giving a sultry pout straight at the camera. Then she was seen from the back as she continued to walk toward the shore.

The swimsuit was technically a one-piece, but it looked like a bikini from the front. The top portion of the swimsuit, which was small, left her underboob on display. She rocked thong-style bottoms tied to the top via a thin, criss-cross strap in the back. The straps tied together on the sides, too, while long pieces of string fell down her body and onto her leg.

Sofia wore her hair down and slicked back in the video. Because locks looked drenched, she likely had taken a swim. She accessorized her appearance with a pair of blue-tinted sunglasses but she kept things simple with no other visible accessories.

The clip was captured at regular speed until the model’s back could be seen. From there, the video had been slowed down as she continued walking toward the beach. In the end, she looked over her right shoulder and gave another smoldering look. Palm trees, what appeared to be a hotel and a row of beach chairs with white umbrellas in the backdrop appeared in the background.

Fans dropped plenty of nice compliments about the model in the comments section.

“My new favorite animal is a dolphin all of a sudden,” expressed a follower, referring to her captions.

“Wish I could be this confident,” noted an admirer.

“Stop playing with me shorty,” joked a fan.

“UR THE HOTTEST PERSON EVER,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

The model is known for rocking a variety of swimsuits. In late October, she was spotted in another racy ensemble. This time, she wore a black thong bikini and suggested her fans use the photos as their next screensaver. She was seen posing in the water again but the backdrop featured a rocky hill with a building and palm trees in the backdrop.

Just like in her newest post, Sofia slicked her hair back behind her shoulders. A second photo from the set showed off her look from the back, as she bared her booty.