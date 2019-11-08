Ana Cheri Shows Off Super-Toned Abs, Massive Cleavage In Black & White Workout Set

Bombshell Instagram model Ana Cheri spread a bit of wisdom on Friday afternoon along with yet another sexy photo of herself. In an image shared to Ana’s Instagram account, the fitness guru rocked a matching workout set that showed off her incredibly toned body. In the caption, she spoke about working hard to better oneself.

The photo showed Ana standing against a plain white wall. She wore a white and black speckled sports bra with a deep neckline that exposed a fair amount of her ample cleavage. The top was pulled far down her chest, daring her voluptuous assets to burst out. Meanwhile, on the bottom, Ana wore matching high-waisted workout leggings. The bottoms were so tight that they accentuated the trainer’s curvy hips and legs. Just above the leggings, a sliver of Ana’s rock-hard ab muscles could be seen.

Ana’s brunette hair fell neatly down her shoulders in waves and appeared to be blowing in the breeze toward her right side. She kept her makeup look to a minimum, including darkened eyebrows and a pale pink lip color. With her fingers gently clasped in front of her waist, Ana flashed a big, open smile at the camera, radiating natural beauty.

She revealed in the caption that the workout set, called the Milky Way set, came from her own line of athletic wear, Cheri Fit. Fans who keep a close eye on Ana’s Instagram feed may have noticed that she shared the outfit earlier this week in a previous post.

In addition to information about the look, Ana gave her loyal followers a bit of motivation to improve.

“Being the best version of yourself takes effort and a deliberate attempt to do so….You’ll find that once you work on improving yourself, you’ll discover a new way to get better, and it becomes a continual process,” she said in part. “Embrace that process!”

The post garnered over 54,000 likes and more than 400 comments within four hours.

“Agreed! Love this,” one fan wrote in response to her caption.

“Looking so cute,” another user added with several heart emoji. “Sweet smile.”

“You have such a beautiful smile!!” a third follower said.

Many others expressed their admiration for the stunner with various emoji.

While Ana does frequently share beautiful images of herself in athletic gear, she also knows how to dress up for a special occasion. Just yesterday, the model got all glammed up in a Fashion Nova leopard-print dress with a dangerously low-cut neckline and a high leg slit, as The Inquisitr reported.