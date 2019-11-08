Ciara Dazzles Instagram Followers In Sparkly Bikini Top, Leggings And Face Mask

Ciara put on a dazzling display on her Instagram page Friday when she uploaded a video in which she’s wearing a sparkly bikini top, matching leggings and an equally shiny face mask. She paired the eye-grabbing outfit with jeweled headpiece, a pair of white snakeskin boots, and a white parka. Whilst she poses with one hip jutted out, the R&B singer whips around a long braided ponytail, a move that likely caught the attention of lots of her Instagram followers

She also appears to be standing in a desert as it seems that she’s surrounded by sand. There’s also a dusty rock formation and sparse patches of grass in the background. But the mother-of-two didn’t reveal her location via a geotag or her caption.

The brief Boomerang clip was watched almost 150,000 times and amassed 500-plus comments in the span of an hour. In the comments, fans seemed enthralled by the “Body Party” singer’s bold outfit.

“My lil BADD A**!!!!” one fan wrote. “Gooo CiCi!!!!!”

“Baby girl, yes work it, my black queen,” another added.

“Those boots will kill somebody lol” a third person wrote.

“Period, sis, always slaying,” a fourth fan gushed. “@ciara you’ve been sexy all my life.”

A lot of the other commenters seemed unable to express their feelings with words and instead relied on collections of emoji to show their appreciation.

This isn’t the first time that Ciara has shown off an eye-catching ensemble this week. In a previous video, she’s wearing a shiny fuschia bikini, matching elbow-length gloves. She accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat and sheer veil that billows in the wind as she walks towards the camera in silver boots. The clip has close to 920,000 views and 4,300-plus comments.

As The Inquisitr reported, this was a behind the scenes glimpse at Ciara’s music video for her new collaboration Major Lazer and Brazilian singer/songwriter, IZA. The song is called “Evapora” and Ciara has been posting promotional content related to the music video on Instagram for the past 21 hours.

The full video has been posted on YouTube and currently has over 700,000 views and more than 11,000 comments.

The video makes it clear that Ciara’s latest Instagram post was another behind the scenes clip from the shoot as you can see her wearing the sparkly ensemble during the last minute of the video when she and IZA are dancing side by side in a glass case.

“Aye! Me, The Brazilian Princess @Iza, @Diplo, @MajorLazer,” Ciara wrote under a short clip of the “Evapora” video that she posted to Instagram. “My 1st time singing in Portuguese! So Proud!”