UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Pulls Up White T-Shirt To Flaunt Abs In Hot Photoshoot

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer showed off some of her work for her Instagram followers earlier today with a video from a recent photoshoot.

In the clip, the model posted, which came from Chelsea, Manhattan, Palmer stands in front of a light-colored wall with a photographer pointing a camera at her. She wore a simple white t-shirt and black bikini underwear. White tennis shoes and earrings completed the simple and sexy look. The brunette beauty’s long hair was styled in soft waves, and she held onto it with one hand. As the photographer snapped several shots, Palmer struck a pose and held up the white top to show off her enviable, toned midsection. She bent one knee in front of her and kept a serious look on her face. However, somebody said something, and she looked up and laughed, letting go of her shirt and coming out of her modeling pose. Even the photographer, Matallana, turned around with a big grin.

Palmer’s followers on the popular social media platform loved the look into her work. In just an hour, more than 20,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button to express their appreciation for the octagon girl’s sneak peek of the pictures. Plus, dozens also left supportive words in the comment section.

“Ya gotta hit me up when you’re in NYC, woman!” admonished a friend.

“We were there for the fight!!!” Palmer replied.

“Holy Jesus, you’re something else Brittney!!” a fun gushed and included two heart eye emoji to make the point.

“Beautiful pic and photography. Y’all both have a wonderful weekend,” wrote another follower.

“Happy Friday! You look beautiful and astonishing, as always! I’m ready for another great weekend of MMA. Today at noon, it’s Bellator, John Salter vs. Costello Van Steenis in a middleweight bout main event, and tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. UFC in Moscow, Volkov vs. Hardy! You are one of the best UFC octagon girls in the organization, and I’m a true MMA fanatic,” another fan replied.

Several fans agreed that Palmer is their favorite octagon girl, and many also wrote how much they appreciated seeing her spontaneous, gorgeous smile during the video. Followers remarked on how beautiful she looked either smiling or serious as she worked.

