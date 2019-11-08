Khloe Kardashian’s Best Friend Malika Haqq Reveals Gender Of Her Unborn Baby In A Soaking Wet Dress

Malika Haqq took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she is having a baby boy. Khloe Kardashian’s longtime best friend happily announced that she is going to welcome a son next year, and that she is so “thankful” for her little boy.

In the photo, Malika wore a navy blue off-the-shoulder dress that was soaking wet. The gown boasted long sleeves and a wrap around element that the model left open to give fans a peek at her growing baby bump as well as her lean legs.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians staple had her long, dark hair parted down the center and styled in loose, damp strands that hung down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She had also donned a natural makeup look, including defined eyebrows, long lashes, a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

Malika sat on her knees as she posed in front of a plain peach background. Water dripped from the model as a bottle of Bio Oil sat in front of her. The mother-to-be raved about the product in the caption of the post, claiming that the oil has been so beneficial for her skin, especially during pregnancy.

Malika’s more than 4 million followers flocked to the post, clicking the like button more than 185,000 times and leaving more than 1,600 comments in the span of just two hours.

“On my you stunning momma!!! When I saw this I gasped. Perfection sister! An I see it’s a boy! Congratulations love,” one of Malika’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You’re so beautiful! There’s nothing better than the mommy/son bond. Take it from me, I have a half dozen boys,” another fan stated.

“Aww love your baby bump! And every post you are securing that bag! Get your money honey,” a third comment read.

“You always look beautiful but this is the best picture of you! You look so beautiful and that pregnant glow suits you so much!! Congrats on the boy,” a fourth person said.

Meanwhile, Malika has yet to officially announce the father of her child. However, Us Weekly Magazine claims that her former boyfriend, O.T. Genasis, is the dad-to-be.

Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis are not currently dating; they ended their 2-year relationship back in June. However, Malika’s BFF Khloe Kardashian has seemingly stepped in to help Malika through her pregnancy.