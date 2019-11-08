Paulina Gretzky Shakes Her Hips In A Silver Mini Skirt

Paulina Gretzky hasn’t shared an Instagram post since around Halloween, but she’s since been posting Instagram stories. And her newest series of updates showed her enjoying a night on the town, all while dressed in a silver-and-denim ensemble. The first available update showed Paulina enjoying herself at a bar as she busted a dance move. She wore a denim, long-sleeved top or jacket. She paired this with a silver mini skirt.

The model was seen wearing her hair down, which she brushed behind her shoulders. The clip began with Paulina facing her back to the camera, as she looked over her left shoulder. She was seen smiling widely, as she bent her knees and shook her hips.

The room that Paulina was in was dimly lit, with a bank of windows in the backdrop. A neon yellow light could be seen lighting up the space, as the model was drenched in the lighting towards the end of the video.

This clip was a repost from her friend’s Instagram account. Their name is Kristina Melnichenko, and they also spent Halloween together, according to one of Kristina’s Instagram posts.

“Thats mah best friend,” the friend captioned the clip.

But the outing wasn’t just about Paulina and Kristina, as the former shared another story that revealed that her fiancé, Dustin Johnson, was present. He was spotted looking into the bar from the outdoor patio, and he waved when he noticed Paulina was taking a video of him. She added a pink heart filter as she zoomed into DJ’s face.

“I spy with my little eye My love @djohnsonpga,” she noted in the captions.

Plus, a final story showed DJ and Kristina talking together while standing by the bar. A wall of glasses and spirits, along with a TV, could be seen behind them. The bar was lit with a purple light, and it left the pair in darkness. However, it looked like Kristina was wearing a strapless dress, while her pink purse was on the ground beside her.

“Get it tina,” said Paulina in the captions.

Plus, in a prior Instagram story, the model shared a sweet moment between her and DJ as they enjoyed themselves at a waterfront restaurant. They were at the 1000 North in Jupiter, Florida. Paulina rocked a strapless, black bodysuit. She was seen looking over her shoulder at the camera, smiling widely, as Dustin leaned in and kissed her cheek. She looped the short clip and quoted a song, “10,000 hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber.