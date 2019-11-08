American Model Alexa Collins Showcases Killer Curves In Tight Purple Mini Dress

Alexa Collins is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Friday, November 8, the American model took to her account on the social media platform to share a sizzling new photo that her fans can’t seem to get enough of. In the shot, the 24-year-old stood outside in the middle of a sidewalk, with a geotag included in the post indicated that she was in Miami, Florida for the photo shoot.

While Alexa is best known for showing off her flawless figure in skimpy bikinis, today, she ditched the swimwear for a different look, though nonetheless breathtaking. The babe opted for a gorgeous, curve-hugging dress from the brand Hot Miami Styles that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

The lavender mini dress featured a ruched design to give it some texture, and was of a spaghetti-strap style with a square neckline that flashed just a teasing glimpse of cleavage. Its fabric clung to the model’s hourglass silhouette in all of the right ways, highlighting her curvy hips and flat midsection. The garment was also adjustable in length thanks to two small ties along its bottom hem. To the delight of her fans, Alexa opted for a shorter look so the dress would hit right in the middle of her thighs, offering a look at her long, toned legs, which often make an appearance on her Instagram page.

The blond bombshell added a thick statement ring to her look for a bit of bling, but otherwise let her incredible curves take center stage. She wore her platinum locks down in loose waves that fell messily around her face, and sported a full face of makeup that included her signature metallic pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara to make her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before Alexa’s 623,000 followers began heaping praise on the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has earned more than 2,400 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Looking fly in that violet dress!” one person wrote, while another said that Alexa was “sexy af.”

“Beautiful curves!” commented a third.

Alexa is far from shy about showing some skin on social media. Just yesterday, the model did so again with a double Instagram update that saw her posing on the beach in a colorful, flowy cover up dress with a daringly long front slit that exposed her tiny bikini bottoms — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.