‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Sizzles In Revealing Crop Top & Unbuttoned Pants

The DJ looked stunning in her latest Instagram post.

On Friday, the “World’s Sexiest DJ” Nata Lee shared yet another sizzling snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The picture, taken by Alexander Marvin, shows the stunner standing in front of a white brick wall. She faced away from the camera, posing with her back arched and her hands on her hips. The Russian model looked off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open.

For the photoshoot, the professional DJ rolled up a neon yellow cropped top and unbuttoned her skintight leopard-print pants. She flaunted her flawless figure in the risque ensemble that left little to the imagination. The electric outfit put her incredible curves and washboard abs on full display, much to the delight of her dedicated followers. She accessorized with a pair of statement earrings.

The blond bombshell styled her hair in voluminous curls, seemingly inspired by hair bands from the 1980s. She opted for a full face of makeup, an application that included smudged black eyeliner, subtle contour, and nude lip gloss. Her trendy, white-tipped French manicure gave some sophistication to the otherwise edgy look.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer stated that she would enjoy seeing a live performance by Guns N’ Roses with a whiskey and coke in hand.

Fans seemed to love the tantalizing post, as it quickly racked up more than 80,000 likes. Many of Nata’s admirers took the time to compliment the stunner. While some merely left heart and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Good lawd, so gorgeous girl,” wrote one fan, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

“Oh my you would have been a 80’s video vixen,” added another commenter.

“@natalee.007 you must be from Paradise City… cause the girls are pretty,” chimed in a third Instagram user, referencing Guns N’ Roses’ 1987 hit, “Paradise City” from their album Appetite for Destruction.

A few commenters also applauded Nata’s taste in music and alcoholic beverages.

“A woman with good taste favorite band and favorite drink,” said a follower.

Fortunately for fans, Nata often posts provocative pictures of herself on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram photos show the model wearing revealing outfits. Recently, the beauty sizzled in a white mesh bra and a pair of pulled-down jeans. In the picture, fans were able to catch a glimpse of her perky derriere. That post has been liked more than 200,000 times since its upload.