Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is ‘So Nervous’ Ahead Of The ‘RHOC’ Season 14 Reunion

The ladies film the upcoming special today.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars are filming the Season 14 reunion on Friday, November 8. As the cast prepares to reunite with one another on the West coast, Windham-Burke admits she has been feeling quite anxious about the drama that is sure to take place.

On Instagram, during a Q&A on her Instagram stories page with her fans and followers, the mother of seven responded to an eager fan who wanted to know if she was nervous about the upcoming taping. That admirer also asked which of her co-stars she is close with while she is off-camera.

“So nervous!!! I see Kelly, Tamra and Shannon,” Windham-Burke replied, according to a November 7 report from OK! Magazine.

While the other women of The Real Housewives of Orange County have all gone through at least one reunion taping, Windham-Burke is in for her very first taping after joining the cast of the Bravo TV reality series earlier this year as the show’s only new cast member for Season 14.

Also during her Q&A session with social media admirers, Windham-Burke responded to another fan who wanted to know what she felt was the hardest adjustment that came with her role on the show. Windham-Burke responded with a specific answer.

“Being recognized when I’m out, I thought it would be ‘fun’ but it actually makes me kinda anxious!” she explained.

Since joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Windham-Burke has established close friendships with a number of her co-stars and was recently seen attending an event with her husband, Sean Burke, and co-stars Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge. She has also been spotted out and about with Shannon Beador and her boyfriend, John Janssen.

According to OK! Magazine, the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 reunion is set to air on Bravo TV sometime next month.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Windham-Burke, who has revealed a lot about her personal life on the show, stated that she and her husband, Sean, have made a habit of taking part in threesomes with other women.

During her first season on the show, Windham-Burke put her bubbly personality on display as she playfully made out with her co-star, Judge, and exposed her busy life as a mom of seven to everyone who tunes in every week.

“I kind of think that everyone should be more progressive about sexuality and gender,” she told Hollywood Life.