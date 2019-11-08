Kanye West Is Serious About Running For President In 2024, ‘Fox & Friends’ Crew Seems Supportive

'Look, when our current president announced he was running, a lot of people laughed too,' said host Ainsley Earhardt.

Kanye West told a crowd Thursday night that he’s serious about running for president in 2024, and on “Fox & Friends” on Friday morning, the crew seemed to support the idea.

As Fox News reports, Yeezy has mentioned the idea of someday running for president multiple times in his life and career, with varying degrees of being taken seriously. The first time he announced his likely intention to run for POTUS was back in 2016, according to Hype Beast, when he told the crowd at the VMA Vanguard Awards that he intended to run for president in 2020.

In keeping with the theme of looking four years into the future for his presidential runs, on Thursday night West told the crowd at the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival that he’s set his sights on a 2014 presidential run. At first, the incredulous audience laughed thinking Kanye was making a joke. But he said he was serious.

“When I run for president in 2024, we would create so many jobs that I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk.”

He also told the crowd that some people might think he’s crazy, but that one in three African Americans are in jail, and that “all the celebrities” are in jail.

Brad Barket / Getty Images for Fast Company

On Friday’s edition of “Fox & Friends,” the crew seemed supportive of the idea of Yeezy potentially some day becoming POTUS.

Host Ainsley Earhardt, for example, noted that at least one other celebrity has announced a run for presidency amid derisive laughter, and look what happened.

“When our current president announced he was running, a lot of people laughed too,” she said.

Loading...

Further, she claimed that West is a “strong Christian” and that he would get the support of the black community. She also pointed to West’s hemp farm in Wyoming, which she says is evidence that West is all-in on creating jobs.

Host Pete Hegseth also addressed the crowd’s laughter.

“[Kanye is] gonna be the kind of person the media laughs at, the elites laugh at, but he gets the last laugh when Americans resonate with what he has to say,” he said.

So why is West looking to 2024 and not 2020? It’s not clear why, but it bears noting that, if Donald Trump wins reelection in 2020, he’d theoretically serve four more years, at which time he wouldn’t be allowed to run again. Kanye, for his part, seems to be a big fan of Donald Trump: in 2018, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, Yeezy raised eyebrows when he visited Donald Trump in the Oval Office while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.