‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Goes Blonde In Tight Shiny Pants

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko sent pulses racing late last night when she posted a picture of herself modeling some very tight metallic pants. However, fans of the buxom beauty might be more focused on the fact that the stunner has swapped her brunette locks for blonde ones.

Though Anastasiya has played with her hair color for years, ranging from a very light honey “bronde” to a darker espresso color, she finally went for the full platinum blonde look over Halloween, and it appears that the Miami-based beauty has decided to stick with the new hue.

Styled into loose bombshell waves, the hair cascaded down past her shoulders and nearly reaches her waist.

However, though followers might love the new look, it isn’t permanent; Anastasiya confessed in a comment on her post that the hairstyle was actually a wig.

Anastasiya made sure to flaunt the new look in a characteristically sultry outfit, consisting of a white tank top and metallic pants. The white tank top featured a low-cut scooped neckline, which served to showcase her ample assets to their best advantage.

The top was a simple choice because of her scene stealing pants. Made from fashion house Fendi, they were not only incredibly skintight, but also an attention-grabbing metallic color, with the Fendi logo printed throughout.

The pants hugged Anastasiya’s every curve, and their high-waisted cut were sure to emphasize the incredible hourglass shape that has earned her the nickname,”the Russian Kim Kardashian.”

Anastasiya kept her makeup looking simple, with only the faintest trace of a smoky eye and a matte pink lip. She accessorized with a cerulean blue Hermés purse as well as black boots, which featured a metallic tip that matched her eye-catching pants.

The bombshell posted two different pictures of the ensemble. In the first one, she faced the camera straight on, flaunting her shape for her audience. In the second, she turned around to show off her famously pert posterior.

The upload quickly earned close to 120,000 likes and just shy of 1,300 comments.

Loading...

“LOVING the look, wow!!!” one fan gushed, along with a number of emoji like the star-eyes, 100 percent, fire and red hearts.

“Tight shiny clothing is the best thing for showing off your curves. Amazing!” added a second user, clearly approving of Anastasiya’s choice of attire.

“Beauty and perfection in this picture,” said a third fan, along with several heart-eye faces, a crown emoji, and a pink heart.

“Perfect Look,” concluded a fourth follower.

Though fans were loving the blond look, Anastasiya recently posted a sultry video for Bang Energy where she was back to her brunette locks, as covered by The Inquisitr.