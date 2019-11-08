‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Flaunts Beach Body In Skimpy Crimson String Bikini

Kindly Myers showed off her bikini body in a dark red bathing suit for a new Instagram post on Friday. The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” showcased all her enviable curves in the racy swimwear.

In the photo, Kindly was seen standing in front of a blue and white background at a resort in Mexico as she sported the crimson string bikini. The tiny two-piece flaunted the model’s massive cleavage, flat tummy, curvy hips, toned arms, and long, lean legs.

Kindly posed with one arm to her side while her other hand came up to run her fingers through her long, blond hair. The Playboy bombshell’s golden locks were parted in the middle for the snap, and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell behind her back and brushed over her shoulders.

The social media sensation wore a full face of makeup for the photo, but it was her dramatic eye look that stole the spotlight. Kindly rocked defined brows, long lashes, and thick black eyeliner for the shot. She added to the application with a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy pink lip.

The former Playboy cover girl accessorized her bikini style with a chain and pendant around her neck, while she showed off many of her tattoos. Kindly exposed ink on her side, wrist, and hip in the picture, but her 1.8 million followers didn’t seem to mind.

Kindly’s fans made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post, which clocked over 5,400 likes and more than 150 comments in the span of just one hour.

“Wow drop dead gorgeous in Mexico beautiful babe,” one of Kindly’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the picture.

“Outstanding blonde beauty! Sexy red bikini! Gorgeous figure, long powerful legs. Super beautiful!” another adoring fan stated.

“You always look so beautiful and sexy sweetheart,” a third comment read.

“Perfect as usual because you are such a beautiful woman,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly is known for her stunning bikini shots, and recently wowed fans as she posed in a camo bikini top with an American flag print on it.

The model paired the bikini top with some tiny Daisy Dukes as she showcased her muscular arms and rock-hard abs as well.

The post seemed to be a favorite among Kindly Myers’ followers, and has raked in over 25,000 likes and more than 400 comments for the blond bombshell to date.