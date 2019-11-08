Lil’ Kim Wows In Fiery New Photos Wearing A Cropped Hoodie

Lil’ Kim has been turning up the heat on Instagram and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “No Matter What They Say” hitmaker posted a couple of fiery shots of herself where the rap icon looked insane in the same ensemble. Kim paired a half unzipped cropped hoodie with a pair of jeans and proved that simple is sometimes the way to go. She sported her red curly locks down and applied a white coat of nail varnish, and a glossy lip.

In the first shot, she touched her hair and looked over to the side with a slight pout expression.

In another upload posted afterwards, she stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She placed one hand on a leather chair and oozed confidence.

The “Magic Stick” hitmaker accessorized herself with a necklace of her father who passed away. Three days ago on Instagram, she shared a video where she showed off the jeweled chain and the photo on the pendant.

“I love you, Daddy. I’ll forever wear you on my heart. Rest in heaven,” she captioned the upload.

She also posted the video from when it was given it to her by her partner who goes by the username, “@thegreat_leader.”

He placed the necklace on the by her bedside table and surprised Kim while she wore a black hat, a cropped long-sleeved jumper, and black jeans. She instantly was amazed by the present and took a minute to soak everything in. At the end of the clip, the “Lighters Up” songstress jumped on the bed to give her boyfriend a hug. To date, the Instagram video has been watched over 317,000 times and achieved more than 43,200 likes.

Her new image uploads wearing the new item of jewelry have proven to be popular, racking up thousands of likes and comments in 12 hours.

“Love you baby girl and sorry about your dad,” one user wrote.

“Loving this hair color, ginger looks good on you,” another mentioned.

“The baddest chick from Brooklyn,” a third fan remarked.

“KEEP DOING YOUR THING, KIM!!!! We love you!!!!” a fourth follower wrote passionately.

Kim has been all sorts of content to her social media account including posts promoting her latest album release, 9. The Inquisitr previously reported the video clips of her five-year-old daughter, Royal Reign, telling her followers to support and stream her mom’s latest record.

She has also boasted the chart positions it has reached internationally on iTunes, proving her relevancy around the world over two decades into her career.