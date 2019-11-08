Australian Bombshell Emily Sears Showcases Fit Physique In Sports Bra And Tight Leggings While Sipping A Drink

Emily Sears is showing off the results of her dedicated fitness regimen on Instagram in a new photo that her fans are going absolutely wild for.

The sizzling snap was shared to the Australian bombshell’s Instagram feed on Thursday, November 7, and was instantly met with praise from her 4.9 million followers. In the photo, Emily stood in her kitchen, while the counter behind her was full of delicious fruits and veggies. Also stacked on the counter were two large jars of 1st Phorm supplements, which she was not only touting in the caption of her post, but also used to make the drink she was sipping on in the shot as well.

Emily’s fans, however, hardly seemed to take note of the products she was promoting in her Instagram post, and were instead captivated by the 34-year-old’s near-perfect physique, which she showed off in a set of tighter-than-skin workout gear that did her nothing but favors.

The ensemble consisted of an impossibly tiny black sports bra that exposed an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its low, scoop neckline. The 1st Phorm logo was written in bold white lettering across the fitness model’s chest, drawing even more attention to the busty display that already proved nearly impossible to be ignored.

The beauty paired her tight sports bra with a pair of gray, curve-hugging leggings that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The pants clung to Emily’s toned legs and peachy derrière in all of the right ways to showcase her sculpted lower body, while its thick waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her chiseled abs and flat midsection.

A pair of dainty stud earrings added just the right amount of bling to the ensemble, making sure not to distract from Emily’s flawless figure. She tied her blond tresses up in a high ponytail that cascaded over one of her shoulders and opted for a simple makeup look consisting of a shimmering highlighter and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

The sizzling snap proved to be popular with her fans. In less than 24 hours of going live to the social media platform, the post has earned more than 41,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Emily’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are perfect,” one person wrote.

Another called her an “absolute stunner.”

“Looking extra fit, Emily! Keep getting it!” commented a third.

The social media sensation often showcases the results of her gym routine in tight athletic wear, but recently ditched her workout garb for a drastically different look. In another set of recent photos, Emily was seen wearing a plunging, cheetah-print dress that flashed an ample amount of cleavage, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.