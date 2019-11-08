Kelly Ripa Stuns During Casual Wine Night With Friends: ‘NY Nights’

Kelly Ripa was recently pictured on Instagram enjoying a night in with friends. The fun snapshot showed that the former soap actress is not just popular with viewers of her morning talk show, as she relaxed in a group with eight other people.

One of those included Fox Sports correspondent Kendra Perez Swanson, and it was Kendra who shared the picture with her nearly 51,000 followers on Instagram.

Kendra was not the only celebrity at the gathering that evening. Her husband, UFC fighter Cub Swanson, was present, as well as sports broadcaster Megan Olivi, prizefighter Joseph Benavidez, and Bellator MMA Featherweight Aaron Pico. Also there was Kelly’s husband, hunky Riverdale star Mark Consuelos.

The picture showed Kelly wearing a pair of jeans with a black scoop-neck shirt. Her hair was casually styled in a simple blow-out, and she accessorized with a number of statement layered necklaces. She posed leaning in towards Meghan, showing the friendship between the pair.

She was not the only one wearing a black top and jeans; in fact, five other members of the group wore either the exact same ensemble or something very similar. Mark matched his wife with a black T-shirt.

The group posed together on a sofa in front of large floor-to-ceiling windows that showcased a stunning view of Manhattan buildings. Some shrubs lining the window sparkled with purple fairy lights, adding to the festive vibes of the picture.

Showing the social nature of the gathering, several wine glasses were resting on the table, including one in front of Kelly. Mark, however, appeared to have opted for a stronger spirit, as he had an old-fashioned glass in front of his setting.

But the group did not only indulge in a wine night. In her caption, Kendra mentioned the fantastic food the party ate, as well as the company.

The snapshot earned over 200 likes and six comments.

“What a great group of awesome peeps!” one user wrote.

“Great picture,” echoed a second fan, with both the camera emoji and the perfection hand sign.

Kendra’s husband also added his input.

“Great night,” he wrote, along with hallelujah hands.

This is not the first time that Kelly and Mark have had a wine night; in fact, the Spanish heartthrob even confessed that he proposed to the Live! With Kelly and Ryan star over pizza and wine (via Oprah Magazine).

The two are known for their incredibly cute relationship; in fact, Kelly even recently posted a video to Instagram where she jokingly made out with a pillow of her husband, as reported by The Inquisitr.