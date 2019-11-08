Kelly Ripa Stuns During Casual Wine Night With Friends: ‘NY Nights’

Kelly Ripa was recently pictured on Instagram enjoying a night out with friends. The fun snapshot shows that the former soap actress is not just popular with viewers of her morning talkshow, as she relaxed in a group with eight other people.

One of those included Fox Sports correspondent Kendra Perez Swanson, and it was Kendra who shared the picture with her nearly 51,000 followers on Instagram.

Kendra was not the only celebrity at the gathering that evening. Her husband, UFC fighter Cub Swanson was present, as well as sports broadcaster Megan Olivi, prizefighter Joseph Benavidez, and Bellator MMA Featherweight Aaron Pico. Also there was Kelly’s husband, hunky Riverdale star Mark Consuelos.

It also appears that Kelly and Mark’s son, Joaquin, was part of the group, though as he is not tagged, it remains unverified.

The picture shows Kelly wearing a pair of jeans with a black scoop-neck shirt. Her hair is casually styled in a simple blow-out, and she accessorized with a number of statement layered necklaces. She is posed leaning in towards Meghan, showing the friendship between the pair.

She was not the only one wearing a black top in jeans; in fact, five other members of the group wore either the exact same ensemble or something very similar. One of that group included her husband Mark, who matched his wife with a black t-shirt.

The group posed together on a sofa in front of large floor to ceiling windows that showcased a stunning view of Manhattan buildings.

Showing the social nature of the gathering, several wine glasses are resting on the table, including in front of Kelly. Mark, however, appears to have opted for a stronger spirit, as he has an old fashioned glass in front of his setting.

But the group was not just indulging in a wine night. In her caption, Kendra also mentioned the fantastic food the party had also indulged in, as well as the even better company.

The snapshot earned over 200 likes and six comments.

“What a great group of awesome peeps!” one user wrote.

“Great picture,” echoed a second fan, with both the camera emoji and the perfection hand sign.

Kendra’s husband Cub also added his input.

“Great night,” he wrote, along with hallelujah hands.

This is not the first time that Kelly and Mark have had a wine night; in fact, the Spanish heartthrob even confessed that he proposed to the Live! With Kelly and Ryan star over pizza and wine (via Oprah Magazine).

It was a great way for Kelly to finish the day, as she had engaged in a difficult but very interesting workout earlier that morning, as covered by The Inquisitr.